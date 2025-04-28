Why the economic disruption of the Trumps pricing war will be difficult to reverse





President Trump clearly indicated his intention to break up in the main world economic order. And in 100 days, he made remarkable progress in achieving this goal. Trump provoked a trade war, put up the treaties and suggested that Washington may not defend Europe. He also dismantles the government infrastructure which provided know-how and experience. The changes were deep. But the world still turns. The mid-term elections in two years could erode the republican majority in the congress. And Mr. Trumps Reign is constitutionally mandated to end in four years. Could the next president arrive and cancel what Trump administration has done? As Cardinal Michael Czerny, a close assistant to Pope Francis, said about the Catholic Church: there is nothing that we have done over 2000 years that could not be canceled.

The same could be said of global geopolitics. However, even at this early stage, historians and political scientists agree that on some counts, the changes caused by Mr. Trump can be difficult to reverse. Like the erosion of confidence in the United States, a resource that has taken generations to build. The Maga and JD Vance base will still be there long after Trumps depart, said Ian Goldin, professor of globalization and development at the University of Oxford. No matter who occupies the White House, the conditions that propelled the fact that Make America is again the movements, inequalities and economic insecurity remain. For the rest of the world, there is still a concern, he said, that there could be another Trump in the future. Consequently, the Allies are working to establish commercial partnerships and build security alliances that exclude the United States. The European Union and the countries of South America have recently created one of the largest commercial areas in the world. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has recently proposed to build new transport networks to facilitate access to global markets outside the United States. Canada also negotiates to join a military accumulation of Europe to reduce its dependence on the United States, while Great Britain and the European Union work in finalize A defense pact.

The world continues, said Goldin. The supply chains will be reorganized, new partnerships will be struck and foreign students, researchers and technological talents will find other places to migrate. The United States will not quickly make its economic position, he said.

And it's not just the United States that is so different now, he added. Trump embraces autocratic leaders from around the world, which further removes the rules based on rules. Secondly, Mr. Trumps Nait for international institutions only strengthens the influence of China, the main objective of his attempts to use economic pressure. The administration creates immense moments of opportunity for Xi Jinping and China, said Orville Schell, director of the center on relations with American China at Society Asia in New York. The senior Chinas leader, Xi Jinping, seeks to exploit Mr. Trumps Protective Turn and chaotic policy inversions to better position Beijing as a free trade defender and the new world trading system leader.

Mr. Xis' argument particularly resonates among many emerging economies in Latin America, Asia and Africa. Africa is an excellent example. Trump emptied the American agency for international development, which provided food and health care to the poorest worlds. And the reorganization plan of the State Department proposed to eliminate almost all diplomatic missions through the continent. In comparison, China has already invested deeply in Africa as part of its Belt and Road initiative, and its efforts to further control critical minerals from the continents. The withdrawal of Washingtons creates a power vacuum that allows China to consolidate its position and take better control over mining rights, analysts said. Trumps hostility to the allies could also reduce government efforts in recent years to keep the technologies at the hands of the Chinese. These previously close relations were crucial to persuade the Netherlands and Japan to interrupt exports of advanced semiconductor equipment to China. Antony Hopkins, professor of history at the University of Cambridge, added that Mr. Trump forgot the important role played by China as an international investor and buyer of American debt. If access to the Chinese to the Americas, the large consumer market is seriously reduced, you will run the possibility of harming the capacity of Chinas to invest in the US Treasury obligations, and if you do this, you pull yourself in the foot.

Another region captured between the United States and China is Southeast Asia. But as Mr. Trump threatened, then stopped until the beginning of July, potentially ruinous prices on the economies oriented towards the export of countries such as Vietnam, Bangladesh and Indonesia, China has acquired the opportunity to strengthen ties.

Finally, the evisceration of research and data collection capacities of federal governments is likely to undermine the scientific excellence of the Americas and the competitive advantage. According to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, the federal government finances roughly 40% long -term basic research which underpins the country of technological and scientific breakthroughs in the country. The administration reduces billions of dollars in subsidies to universities, scientists and researchers, undergoing work on subjects such as environmental dangers, disease control, climate and cleanliness programs, IT processing, agriculture, defense and artificial intelligence. It has reduced the financing of cybersecurity work which protects the electricity network, pipelines and telecommunications. Thousands of veterans and promising experts have been dismissed. Institutions are concerned about a brain flight while American and foreign researchers turn elsewhere for subsidies, jobs and academic freedom.

It would not be easier to quickly reconstruct the networks of people, assistance, information and logistical know-how contained in the agencies that have been dissolved or emptied. This is a revolution dedicated to destruction not only of politicians, but institutions, said Schell of the Asia society. Even if the Democrats regain power, it is not clear that there will be a structure to revive or if it will have to be ardently rebuilt. Sometimes an event of signature as the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 served as a final point in an era. But it is not necessarily always clear in real time if stress on a system is so extreme that it will not be able to go back. Many people thought the Nixon Shock Represented such a break, David Ekbladh, professor of history at TUFTS University. In 1971, President Richard Mr. Nixon ended the fixed exchange rate system and broke the value of the US Dollar in gold. Author William Greider described it as a precise date to which the singular domination of the Americas of the world economy ended. Chaos wrapped the world markets and the allies of the Americas feared that the unilateral decision of the presidents to the post-war cooperative system. However, the greater economic order was held.

The game has changed, but it was not a revolution, said Ekbladh. Negotiations on the open markets continued, the alliances of the Americas remained intact and the group of 10 negotiated a new arrangement. Respect for the international level of the rule of law has prevailed, and the United States was still universally considered to be the head of the free world. The question for the United States is now how deep support is for the system, Ekbladh said. These currents of deep dissatisfaction with the world economy are boiling for a long time, and many people voted for Trump because of his promise to upset the system. Do the American people want it to disappear?

