Donald Trump tells Canada to vote for the 51st state in the intervention of the election day





Unlock publishers for free

Roula Khalaf, editor -in -chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Donald Trump called on Canadians to elect a head of today's elections who will make the country on the 51st USS state as he was supposed to be.

The intervention of the American president intervened a few hours after the opening of surveys in the Canada legislative elections, which was overshadowed by Trumps' attacks on Canadian sovereignty and his threats to hammer the American trading partner with prices.

America can no longer subsidize Canada with the hundreds of billions of dollars (sic) per year that we have passed in the past, Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday.

The American president did not say who he wanted to win the Canada elections on Monday, but his comment will be greeted by the Liberal Party of Mark Carneys, who made Canadian sovereignty and the opposition to the basic themes of Trump of his argument to the voters.

A Carney advisor described Trumps published on Truth Social, his social media platform, as a gift.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, of the Liberal Party, focused on the economic uncertainty created by the war of the Carlos Osorio / Reuters prices

The crisis in the United States does not stop at its borders, said Carney in a final electoral message. But it's Canada and we decide what's going on here.

Monday’s vote was billed in Canada as a pivotal choice against Trumps' taunts and will be watched through the West for signs that a foreign leader opposed to Trump can succeed in succeeding.

The question of leadership, rather than the choice of party or internal policy, dominated the competition between Prime Minister Mark Carney and the conservative chief Pierre Hairy, two men offering very different paths for Canada.

President Trump remains outside our elections, Hairy published Monday morning on Monday morning. We will never be the 51st state.

While Carney signed up on his file as a central banker when he focuses on the economic uncertainty created by Trumps Price, Poilievre has focused on housing prices, crime and the cost of living.

The conservative leader Pierre Hairy has focused on housing prices, crime and the cost of living Adrian Wyld / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

My question for Canadians is simple: is Pierre Hairyvre the person you want to attend the Donald Trump table? Carney said during a rally on Saturday in King City, Ontario.

Hairyvre promoted a common sense program by linking Carney to the previous Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who led Canada for nine years before resigning in January.

We cannot afford a fourth liberal term. We need a change, said Hairy during a rally in British Columbia on Saturday.

Aggressive comments on Canada and its prices imposed on one of the trade partners closest to the USS have brought a wave of patriotism across the country and have transformed the race.

According to David Coletto, CEO of Carneys, another conservative victory under Hairy has moved to an unpredictable competition, the Liberals of Carneys taking a significant momentum in recent months, according to David Coletto, director general of Abacus Polling.

A man leaves flowers near the place where a vehicle driven into the crowd during a street festival on Saturday evening in Vancouver Rich Lam / AP

Initially centered on affordability and a generalized desire for change, this campaign has evolved considerably towards a referendum on stability in the middle of global uncertainty, said Coletto.

Hairy perceived the resemblance to Trump has been a responsibility because many voters are wary of Maga style policies influencing Canada.

The last push of the two games was derailed by the death of 11 people in Vancouver, on the west coast of Canada on Saturday evening, after a man led his car to a Filipinian street festival. Police excluded terrorism. Carney temporarily suspended his campaign and went to Vancouver for a meeting with the Philippine community.

The importance of this election, amplified by the contrast of the thesis among managers and the sharp increase in the popularity of the liberal parties, should lead to a high participation rate.

Elections Canada, the government agency that oversees the vote, said that a record of 7.3 million Canadians had already voted, an increase of 25% compared to the previous elections in 2021.

This leaves 21 other voters registered to vote on Monday.

In the center of the competition is a battle for the marginal seats necessary to secure the 172 districts necessary to form a majority government.

The 338Canada project and the Poll Tracker of Canadian broadcasting companies, a total of opinion polls, show that the liberals gain comfortably.

Canada stations will be open for 12 hours from Monday morning, with 343 electoral districts to win. A result is expected late Monday evening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/bef8f66e-b377-41b9-8617-5ffe4bb98af7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos