False jokowi, the authenticity of diplomas can be verified by a physical examination





Madura's news | In recent weeks, the public has been shocked by the false number of the seventh presidential diploma Joko Widodo. The false issue of the Jokowi diploma has appeared since 2022. The question began with a trial brought by a resident named Bambang Tri Mulono. Bambang continued the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma published by Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta as a place of tertiary institutions taken by Jokowi. The suspicion of the fake diploma of Jokowi was again crowded after a YouTube video which circulates entitled Joko Widodo's false diploma based on the analysis of the font type and the operating system which was downloaded on March 11, 2025. The video was produced by a former speaker at Mataram University, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar. In the video, he maintains that the analysis is proof to doubt the authenticity of the IRiana husband diploma. Because, according to him, the use of the new Roman time in the Jokowi diploma should not yet exist in the 1980s in the 1990s. Basically, the authenticity of higher education diplomas can be seen in several ways, one of which is through an electronic diploma verification system (SIVIL) by accessing https://ijazah.kedendikbud.go.id Then enter the name of the college, the diploma number and the security code, then click Verification. If the diploma number is recorded, information will appear on the diploma in question. However, if there is no data notifications will appear. In addition, the authenticity of higher education diplomas can also be checked via PDDIKTI by accessing https://pddikti.kedendiktisaintek.go.id/. Then complete the college data form, the study program or the major, enter the keyword in the form of a student name or student registration number. Then enter the verification code which will then appear in the form of disbursement of the students. The authenticity of diplomas can also be carried out manually, namely by physical exam. Usually, the original diploma uses special paper, there is a permanent hologram that mixes with paper, has a special serial number and the diploma number is clear and can be found. (only)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabarmadura.id/ramai-ijazah-jokowi-palsu-keaslian-ijazah-bisa-dicek-melalui-pemeriksaan-fisik/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos