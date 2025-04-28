



President Trump put his thumb on the national pivotal elections of Canadas which take place extraordinary on Monday, repeating his desire to make the country the 51st American state.

On Monday morning, just when surveys opened in Canada, he insisted, in an article on Truth Social, that Canadians should vote for the man who would be that their country is part of the United States.

He also qualified Canada a beautiful land mass and has referred to the border between the two countries as a line artificially traced many years ago.

Since his entry into office, Trump has repeatedly said that Canada did not make sense as a country, but should only join the United States, threatening Canada sovereignty.

Its closest prices against the closest Americas and the trading partner pushed Canada closer to a recession, and its constant chorus to make part of Canada in the United States has turned the political balance of power, stimulating the liberal party previously dying and hindering the conservatives formerly dominant.

He had made similar comments by questioning the permanence of the border between the two countries to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, putting the leaders of Canada on alert that the President of the United States was serious about the takeover of Canada.

The observers had trouble interpreting Mr. Trumps' missive on Monday.

Some estimated that it was a veiled support for Pierre Hairy, the leader of the Conservative Party, who is considered an ideological ally close to Mr. Trump and was criticized to be too similar to Trump by many voters.

Others thought that Mr. Trumps' post was perhaps inadvertently favored Mark Carney, the current Prime Minister and Liberal leader, who shaped his campaign on an anti-Trump platform.

Anyway, one thing was clear: Mr. Trump did not give up his obsession with Canada, and the new government that emerges from the Monday vote will have to face a leader determined to injure Canada's economy with prices and covet his vast resources.

Mr. Trumps Post Monday was met with a quick reprimand by Mr. Hairyvre.

President Trump remains outside our elections, said the conservative chief on X.

The only people who will decide on the future of Canada are Canadians in the ballot boxes. Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will never be the 51st state. Today, Canadians can vote for change so that we can strengthen our country, keep us two feet and resist America from a position of strength, he added.

Carney also shared a position that has strengthened the independence of Canadians and the agency on those responsible in their homeland, but did not mention Mr. Trump, publishing a video in which he said, it is Canada, and we decide what's going on here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/28/world/canada/trump-51-state.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

