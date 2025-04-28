



Chinese President XI Jinping (Farhan Abdullah / Information Department of Malaysia via AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping would have declared artificial intelligence (AI) a cornerstone of the next technological revolution, urging China to grasp a competitive advantage in this transformer area. Speaking at a high -level meeting of the Communist Party focused on emerging technologies, XI stressed that AI reshapes human production and lifestyles, positioning it as a strategic priority for the global ambitions of Chinese. His remarks, reported by Xinhua managed by the State, underline the determination of Beijing to direct the race of AI while navigating on the growing international tensions on its technological progress.

XI called to take advantage of the unique resource mobilization system in Chinas to stimulate AI innovation, emphasizing self -sufficiency and development focused on applications. He pleaded for a balanced approach, promoting the growth of AIS in a beneficial, safe and fair way. Recognizing gaps in fundamental theories and basic technologies, XI has urged accelerated efforts in scientific research, industrial applications and regulatory executives to ensure that China retains control of AI and governance. We must advance science-technology innovation in depth and firmly grasp the initiative, he said, signaling a long-term vision to fill the gap with world leaders like the United States.

The ambitions of Chinas AI are part of a wider thrust to dominate emerging technologies. In recent years, the country has increased investments in AI, quantum IT and electric vehicles (VE), emerging as a world leader in the production of electric vehicles. The Chinese army has also started to integrate AI into non -combat applications, such as logistics and surveillance, which raises concerns among Western nations concerning potential double -use capacities. According to a 2024 report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Chinas AI investments reached $ 25 billion in 2023, just behind the United States, companies supported by the state leading a large part of the progress.

A notable example of prowess of AI Chinas is Deepseek, a low-cost AI model developed by the Chinese technology company High-Flyer. Launched at the beginning of 2025, Deepseek drew global attention for its affordability and its performance, positioning it as a competitor of Western models like those of Openai. However, the tool has aroused controversy. On April 17, the Chamber's American selective committee on strategic competition qualified Deepseek a deep threat to national security, alleging ties with the Communist Party and the accusation of undermining American technological leadership. The report of committees has cited concerns about data confidentiality and potential military applications, reflecting wider anxieties concerning the growing influence of Chinal in AI.

The counterposter against Deepseek has not been limited to American countries such as India, Japan and Australia imposed restrictions on its use by government representatives, citing the risks of data leaks and espionage. The Indias Ministry of Electronics and Information Technologies, for example, reported Deepseek data collection practices as a potential violation of its 2024 personal data protection law. These restrictions have fueled Beijing accusations that the West and its allies polish trade and technology. The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, recently condemned prohibitions, arguing that they suffocate innovation and distort global cooperation. Trump prices and the new Cold War XIS's push for AI leadership occurs in the midst of an American-Chinese technological rivalry, often described as a new Cold War. The United States has strengthened export controls on advanced semiconductors and AI technologies, aimed at limiting chinal access to critical components. In response, China has doubled on interior innovation, companies like Huawei and Baidu making progress in the development of AI fleas despite Western sanctions. An analysis in 2025 of the Brookings Institution noted that Chinas focuses on Asuch applied as facial recognition and that intelligent cities have given it an advantage in deployments of the real world, even if it is late in basic research.

However, the strategy of the Chinas is faced with challenges. Experts highlight a shortage of high -level and renowned talents on state -oriented investments as potential strangles. From an international point of view, the rise of Chinese AI is both an opportunity and a concern. Developing countries in Africa and Southeast Asia have welcomed affordable Chinese AI tools, which offer profitable solutions for health care, agriculture and education. However, the fears of data sovereignty and dependence on Chinese technology have aroused calls for stricter surveillance. The European Union, for example, explores a third way in AI governance, balancing innovation with ethical standards to counter American and Chinese domination. Chinese manufacturing strategy The XIS vision of the AI ​​reflects a broader objective of Chinas to achieve technological self -sufficiency by 2035, a target integrated into its 14th five -year plan. With initiatives like the Made in China 2025 strategy, Beijing positions AI as an engine of economic growth and geopolitical influence. However, the path to follow is fraught with risks, from the climbing of trade disputes to ethical dilemmas surrounding the monitoring of AI and autonomous systems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/chinas-xi-jinping-sends-message-to-countrys-technology-companies-as-deepseek-called-profound-threat-to-americas-national-security/articleshow/120708131.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos