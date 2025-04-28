Andrea Jenkyns of Reform UK will take place in the race of the mayor of Lincolnshire while the eligibility challenge is rejected

The hope of the mayor of reform in the United Kingdom for the Grand Lincolnshire was confirmed eligible to appear in the next elections following a challenge on her right to do so, which she described as “political success”.

Lady Andrea Jenkyns, who held a ministerial position with the conservatives under the ministers of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, is the candidate for the reform of the vote of the vote on Thursday, May 1 after having changed the party at the end of last year.

The winner will become the first mayor directly elected to chair the new authority combined in Lincolnshire with deconvised powers.

Find out more: The new survey suggests a tight competition in the race to be the mayor of Lincolnshire

Find out more: The Waltham Royal British Legion Club returns the years for performance Ve Day highlighting central moments of the Second World War

A challenge occurred surrounding the eligibility of Dame Andrea, on the basis of an assertion that she did not live within the limits of the county.

After having moved to Lincolnshire in February 2025 and register to vote, Lady Andrea shares her time between this address and her house in Yorkshire, where her child frequented the school, which triggered the dispute over her main residence.

However, the electoral registration agent of the North Kesteven electoral council judged that the residence of Dame Andrea was in Lincolnshire.

The manager said: “I do not determine that the subject was not allowed to be registered with regard to the address or stopped residing at the address.

“Consequently, she has the right to stay in the electoral register at this address,” revealed the determination obtained by the AP news agency.

A council official acknowledged that Dame Andrea could change her address in the future, especially if the electoral defeat is on the horizon, but they have suggested that current uncertainty should not be a decisive factor.

They said: “Many people move for work despite the fact that their work is subject to a period of probation” and added that “a degree of uncertainty about its functional future is not unusual”.

Although Lady Andrea has spent a large part of her previous life in Lincolnshire, she was based in the Leeds region since her defeat, the Chancellor of the time, Ed Balls, during the 2015 general elections, to be elected as a deputy for Morley and Outwood. She remained a deputy until she lost her headquarters in the elections in 2024 when she represented the new district of Leeds South West and Morley.

Lady Andrea, speaking after the end of Friday's hearing, said: “From the start, it was a political job aimed at stifling my candidacy.”

She continued: “I am proud to live in Lincolnshire and it would be the honor of my life to be mayor of the place where I grew up and to live.”

The six candidates in the running to become the first mayor of the Grand Lincolnshire are as follows: