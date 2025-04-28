Trkiye denies sending weapons to Pakistan while Erdogan urges India-Pakistan to remain-xinhua





This file photo shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at the opening of the fourth antalya diplomacy forum in Antalya, Trkiye, April 11, 2025. (Mustafa Kaya / Handout via Xinhua) Ankara, April 28 (Xinhua) – The Trkiye government denied information on Monday that it had sent planes carrying weapons to Pakistan in the midst of increasing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. “The complaint reported by certain media that” Trkiye has sent six arms full of arms to Pakistan “is not true”, the management of the government of communications declared on the social media platform X. The managers specified that one Turkish transport aircraft had landed in Pakistan only for refueling before proceeding along its planned road. The refusal came while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the restraint between India and Pakistan. “We want the growing tensions between Pakistan and India to be defused as soon as possible, before becoming a more serious situation,” Erdogan told journalists on Monday after a meeting of the cabinet in Ankara, the capital. “Trkiye underlines on every occasion that we do not want new conflicts in our region and beyond.” Erdogan's comments followed a week of growing hostility launched by a deadly attack last Tuesday in cashmere under Indian control, where unknown attackers killed at least 25 people, according to Indian reports. In response, India quickly accused Pakistan of participation, announcing important measures on Wednesday, in particular the suspension of participation in the Treaty of Water in the Indus – a critical water sharing agreement, the closure of borders and the expulsion of Pakistani diplomatic staff. On Friday, the Senate of Pakistan unanimously adopted a resolution rejecting what it called “Indian allegations” connecting it to the attack on the cashmere. Islamabad later warned on Saturday that he would respond to any Indian attempt to modify the water flows governed by the treaty. Adding to volatility, Pakistani security sources have reported shooting exchanges between the Pakistani and Indian forces along the control line, the de facto border in the contested region of cashmere, from Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20250429/3fa91014ca2543b48931c9aff7c8e6c7/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos