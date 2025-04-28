Defend Christian values: American evangelicals keep faith with Trump | Donald Trump





Asked about Donald Trumps Easter Morning Post wishing joyful holidays to radical combat lunatic and diagrams so hard to bring murderers, drug lords, dangerous prisoners in the United States, Jackson Lahmeyer, an evangelical Christian pastor from Oklahoma, said: wasn't it terrible that they wanted to do this?

Lahmeyer, the founder of the organization of Trump pastors, was not embarrassed by Trumps Extreme and Divionive Message during the Christian religious holiday, because he said: you cannot unify with evil.

The attitude of Lahmeyers seems typical of many white evangelical leaders who always strongly support Trump despite what is for many violent languages ​​and charged by extremists that many would consider to be unsuitable for any religious occasion, not to mention that intimately linked to the Renaissance, forgiveness and peace.

But the leaders of the United States say that Trump, unlike some former Republican presidents, followed campaign promises concerning fundamental questions such as abortion, immigration, the site of the United States Embassy in Israel and, more generally, his commitment to bring Christianity.

More good things could be in reserve for this demography because in a second Easter article on his social social platform, Trump said that he would make America more religious, than she has never been before !!!

He moved the needle of the Christian agenda unlike anyone, especially in modern times, said Lahmeyer, who attended an Easter dinner in the White House. As a pastor, obviously, it's music to my ears.

White evangelical voters also proved to be large for George W Bush when he presented himself to the presidency in 2000 and 2004, but they were disappointed because they thought that he did not do enough to oppose homosexual marriage or the prohibition of abortion. Bush, compared to Trump, had a more liberal immigration policy, in particular by supporting the supply of undocumented immigrants the possibility of becoming citizens, according to John Fea, history professor at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and the author of Me Cleary Me: The Evangelical Road to Donald.

Bush was not willing to give them everything they wanted to be elected, said Fea. Trump will do what the evangelicals tell him to do for the most part, in order to maintain power.

In addition to appointing the judges of the Supreme Court who judged that there was no constitutional right to abortion, Trump also moved the Embassy of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which the previous presidents had declared that they had argued but had not implemented.

They all said it to get votes. They never did it. The president did, said Lahmeyer, who appeared in the Senate and lost in 2022.

During this quarter, Trump signed decrees to establish a office of faith and a working group to combat anti-Christian prejudices in the federal government.

To evangelical leaders, this emphasis on Christian values ​​contrasts with the way in which they perceive the actions of Biden administrations, including in 2024 declaring on March 31 day of the visibility of transgenderness, the date on which it had been celebrated since its creation in 2009, but last year fell entirely by chance on Easter Sunday.

But in a world where conspiracy theories and disinformation are riveted, which has aroused the anger of right -wing Christians.

Easter was barely mentioned, said Brad Sherman, an Iowa and Republican pastor who was now presented to the post of governor. In fact, I think it was more of a kind of LGBTQ awareness day or something, if I remember correctly, so I have the impression that President Trump defends Christian values.

In fact, Biden continued the tradition of the annual roller of the Easter eggs in the White House and in a press release said: while we meet with expensive beings, we remember the Jesuss sacrifice with wars and conflicts that have wreak havoc on innocent lives in the world, we renew our commitment to work for peace, security and dignity for all.

This year, Trump organized an Easter prayer service and a dinner with Lahmeyer; eminent pastors such as Franklin Graham and Robert Jeffress; And his personal pastor, Paula White-Cain, who now heads the White House Faith Office, among others.

[Trump] I preached the gospel to the pastors, and I thought it was incredible, said Lahmeyer.

While most of the white evangelicals support Trump, there are Christian leaders, including the evangelicals, who criticized some of the presidents' political decisions, in particular to eliminate 83% of the American programs of the International Development Agency (USAID). Among the affected initiatives were the presidents' emergency plan for the relief of AIDS (PEPFAR), which saved millions of HIV / AIDS lives and was popular with evangelicals.

We consider this to be a really largely pro-like program in that it promotes the need for life rescue for HIV treatment, the Health Director of World Relief, the humanitarian branch of the National Evangelical Association, told The Guardian.

But the person behind several cups of the federal government, Elon Musk, head of the so-called Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government, described the USAID as a criminal organization and said that it was time to die.

Adam Russell Taylor, the president of Sojourners, a group of Christian social justice, said that such comments reminded him of the prophet Isaiah, who warned us of this misfortune to you who calls evil, good and good, evil.

The administration makes these allegations which are not supported by evidence or evidence. And they denigrate all this work that has created such good will in the world and is so aligned with our Christian values, said Russell Taylor.

But many American evangelicals continue to support Trump despite such cuts, because the concern for the poor always takes a rear seat in evangelical abortion politics [and] Control of the Supreme Court, which will allow them to have the religious freedom they wish, said Fea, the history teacher.

Tony SUREZ, the founder of Minister Revivalmakers, an evangelical group, said that he supported Trump because he was trying to strengthen border security and restore respect for conservative and Judeo-Christian values.

Once the country has the border and has removed the criminal element, SUREZ, which is also executive vice-president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, said that it would like to see a path to at least the permanent legal residence for undocumented immigrants. He thinks that on the basis of some of his comments during his first term, Trump would also support him.

But Trump also wants to put an end to the citizenship of the dawn for children of undocumented immigrants and foreign residents, a guarantee under the 14th amendment.

Asked his position on this subject, SUREZ said that it was a little above me to understand what it is specifically that they argue.

And on the cuts of foreign aid programs, SUREZ said that it considered them to be difficult decisions that any organization, name, reform, might have to make, and they will never be popular.

SUREZ joked by saying that the only thing he does not agree with Trump is that he says that you can even get bored to win.

I'm not tired, said Suprez. I'm looking for the next victory.

