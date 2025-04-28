



“ No assembly or parliament can better understand this sorrow than ours ''

State Times News

Jammu: the chief minister Omar Abdullah pronounced an emotional and powerful address on Monday, expressing a deep mourning, condemning terrorism and calling for unity and resilience following the murder of 26 civilians in the terrorist attack of Pahalgam.

The chief minister was expressed during a special session of the Jammu-et-Cachemire legislative assembly convened after the tragic terrorist attack of Pahalgam which won 26 innocent lives. By making a speech, the chief minister thought about the painful circumstances that gathered the Chamber. “It is difficult to believe that just a few days ago, we are committed to dynamic debates in this very house – on the budget and many other important questions. We had hoped that we would reverbe in normal conditions. Tragic loss of innocent people. “No other parliament or assembly can understand the pain of these 26 lost innocent lives, as much as this house,” he said. He said that no assembly could better understand this sorrow than people. “It was not only an attack on people of a state-it was an attack on the very soul of India,” he said. involving the death of so many civilians after 22 years. Remembering his own presence in the police control room to pay tribute, he spoke of the deep helplessness he felt in front of the bereaved families. “What apologies would never be enough?” He asked. The chief minister acknowledged that although security responsibilities were no longer based with the elected government, he, as chief minister and minister of tourism, had the responsibility of having invited visitors and ensuring their return in complete safety – a responsibility which he considered that he had not succeeded in maintaining his husband, the Minister of Chief underlined the deleveraging of the violence. “But who among us can ask for such violence?” No one in this house or outside, would the blood be reversed? No!” He categorically declared the deep injury imposed by the attack, the chief minister identified a glow of hope: the spontaneous and widespread public conviction through the Jammu-et-Cachemire. From Kathua to Kupwara, ordinary citizens have raised banners and signs reading “not in my name”, distancing themselves from terrorism without any political incentive. “This attack was not made for us-it was done against us,” he said, adding that true peace would only be achieved when the people are held firmly with the forces of peace and governance. When a two-minute silence was observed after Friday prayers-an act which, he said, gave a deep meaning for each cashmere. Houses to the guests. Actests, he said, represented the true spirit of cashmere hospitality, even in the darkest times. Students and others have taken difficult situations. However, he severely warned the spread of false information through new ones, noting that if most of the information shared is true, even a small percentage of disinformation can cause significant damage. “We will not tolerate it,” he said firmly. Reset that security responsibilities in Jammu-et-Cachemire are not under the elected government, Omar Abdullah clearly indicated that he would not use tragedy to a political advantage. “I have too much respect for the sacred character of these 26 lives to engage in a small policy. Unanimous resolution condemning the barbaric attack and expressing solidarity with bereaved families.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://statetimes.in/not-in-my-name-every-kashmiri-rejected-terrorism-out-rightly-cm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos