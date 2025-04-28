Politics
Russia declares a temporary ceasefire from Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War
Russia has announced a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.
The Kremlin said that the 72-hour ceasefire would last three days on each side of May 9, when Vladimir Putin welcomed international leaders, notably Chinese President Xi Jinping to celebrate the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over Nazi Germany.
“All military actions are suspended for this period. Russia considers that the Ukrainian party should follow this example,” he said in a statement.
“In the event of violations of the Ukrainian part, the Russian armed forces will give an adequate and effective response.”
The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, in response, said: “If Russia really wants peace, she must stop drawing immediately. Why wait on May 8?”
A ceasefire must be “real, not only for a parade”, he posted on X.
It is the second announcement of ceasefire that Mr. Putin made quickly, following a 30-hour Easter ceasefire that each party accused the other of having violated countless times.
In a context of increasing impatience in the United States, the two measures appeared by the chief of the Kremlin to report to the President Donald Trump that Russia is still interested in peace.
Ukraine and its European allies say they do not believe it, while rejecting the American proposals which they consider to be biased towards Russia.
The last announcement reached after Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Putin for a deadly Russian attack on kyiv last week and expressed his concern this weekend that the Russian president “was just hitting me”. Washington has repeatedly threatened to abandon his peace efforts unless there is real progress.
Trump wants to see a permanent ceasefire to end the Russian war in Ukraine, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.
Ms. Leavitt told journalists that Trump was increasingly frustrated by Mr. Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and both had to come to the negotiation table to end the war.
She noted that Mr. Putin had offered a temporary ceasefire on Monday, but reiterated that Mr. Trump had clearly indicated that he was looking for a permanent ceasefire.
Until now, Mr. Putin had refused to accept a complete unconditional cease-fire, binding it to a stop in Western weapons supplies with the mobilization effort of Kyiv and Ukraine.
Just before the announcement of the ceasefire, Ukraine and Russia targeted with long-term strikes.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had killed 119 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of them in the border region of Russia.
In Ukraine, Air Raid Sirens sounded across the country on Monday morning, local time.
There was no immediate report of victims or damage.
Trump's doubts on Putin
Trump said that he housed doubts about Mr. Putin's sincerity in pursuit of an agreement, while Russian forces continued to strike civil zones from Ukraine with cruise and ballistic missiles while the talks took place.
But Friday, the American president described a negotiated war regulations as “close”.
Trump meets Zelenskyy with the pope's funeral, then exploded Putin on social networks
Officials of Western Europe accused the Kremlin of dragging their feet during peace talks so that the Russian forces, which are larger than those of Ukraine and have a momentum of the battlefield, can capture more Ukrainian land.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the war during a telephone call with Rubio on Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The two diplomats focused on “consolidating emerging conditions for the start of negotiations”, according to the press release, without providing additional details.
Russia has actually rejected an American proposal for an immediate and complete 30 -day stop in the fighting by imposing large -scale conditions. Ukraine accepted it, said Zelenskyy.
A French diplomatic official said this weekend that Mr. Trump, Mr. Zelenskyy and the French president Emmanuel Macron had agreed “to continue the work of convergence in the coming days” to obtain “a solid ceasefire”.
The diplomat said that a truce is a “previous condition for peace negotiation that respects the interest of Ukraine and Europeans”.
The official was not authorized to be appointed publicly in accordance with French presidential policy.
Ukraine does not want to abandon the land
Ukraine, on the other hand, has rejected the possibility of putting land back to Russia in exchange for peace, which could be necessary for Washington.
A key point of the lever effect for Ukraine could be an agreement with Washington which gives access to the richness of critical minerals in Ukraine.
Ukraine and the United States have made progress in a mineral agreement, the two parties agreeing that the American aid provided so far in kyiv will not be taken into account under the agreement, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday.
“We have good progress,” he said after interviews with the American Treasury under Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington.
“The main thing is that we have clearly defined our red lines: the agreement must comply with the constitution, legislation and European commitments in Ukraine, and must be ratified by Parliament,” said Shmyhal.
The United States and Europe have been the largest kyiv donors.
AP / Reuters
