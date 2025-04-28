Donald Trump Jr. Co-Found The private members of the club management club





A new private membership club in Washington, DC, co -founded by Donald Trump Jr., invoice membership fees of $ 500,000 and there is already a waiting list.

The club, called Executive Branch, organized a launch party on Saturday evening which included at least half a dozen members of the administration of President Donald Trump as well as rich CEOs, founders of technology and politics experts, according to people familiar with the club who refused to be appointed publicly.

Executive Branch was founded by Donald Trump Jr., with Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk of 1789 Capital, the investment company that made Trump Jr. a partner last year. The other founders include Alex Witkoff and Zach Witkoff, the billionaire real estate developer of sons Steve Witkoff, a longtime friend of the president and the current Middle East envoy.

Founding members include the White House crypto, Tsar David Sacks, Crypto Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss investors and technological investor Chamath Palihapitiya, people told CNBC.

In addition to membership fees of $ 500,000, the club will charge annual contributions, which have not yet been disclosed.

Executive Branch will open next month in a place in the Georgetown district of Washington, DC, these people said.

Executive Branch is the last of a wave of private membership clubs that have opened from the pandemic cocovious in cities like New York, Miami and Los Angeles. Clubs offer exclusive restaurants and bars, as well as meeting spaces, gymnasiums and spas and are generally delivered with membership fees from $ 4,000 to $ 10,000. Some, such as the Aman club in New York, for example, decrease up to $ 200,000.

Executive Branch, more than double the cost of the Aman club, will be by far one of the most expensive membership clubs in the United States and unlike popular membership clubs in New York, such as Zero Bond, Core Club, ZZ's or Casa Cipriani, Executive Branch will probably have a selected and smaller subscription, according to people familiar with the club.

Washington initiates say that the executive branch could play a similar role in the Washington social-political circuit while the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC played during the first Trump administration. The Trump Hotel has become a popular meeting place for administration officials and the leaders of the Republican Congress as well as for foreign dignitaries, lobbyists and business leaders.

The hotel, however, has also become a magnet for criticism of ethics, and the Trump organization sold the hotel lease in 2022.

The launch event on Saturday for the executive branch included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the president of the SEC, Paul Atkins, the attorney general Pam Bondi, the president of the FTC, Andrew Ferguson, the director of the FCC, Brendan Carr, the director of national intelligence Tuli Gabbard, the deputy director of FBI Dan Bongino and Mehmet Oz, Medicare and Medical Services, according to people.

There were also several founders and CEO of technology, including the CEO of Applovin, Adam Foroughi, said people.

Potential members of the club must be strongly approved and approved by its founders, according to people close to the executive branch. Although some potential members have offered to pay $ 1 million to join, membership requires a close reference and screening.

“We do not want media members or many lobbyists to join,” said a person close to the club. “We want people to feel comfortable having conversations in private life.”

