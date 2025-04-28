Donald Trump says he directs the country and the world, but he always responds to calls from unknown numbers





Donald Trump talks a lot about the media in public. But, in private, it turns out that it is happy to shoot the breeze with the journalist, those who, according to him, are liars and madmen.

Even when they call it cold of an unknown number.

Even a Saturday morning.

At least, it is how journalists Ashley Parker and Michael Sherer marked an interview with the president last month, according to their new history of coverage in the Atlantic on Trump's return to the White House.

At the end of March, just a few days after Trump excused the two journalists on Truth Social after their request for an interview with him, Parker and Sherer wrote that they called the president directly on his mobile phone of a number which he did not recognize at 10.45 am on Saturday. And he really resumed.

Who calls? He would have asked, like any other 78-year-old grandfather, the sound of what Parker and Sherer said seemed to be television back in the background of his bedtime, the New Jersey Golf Club.

We had a perfectly beautiful and graceful interview, Sherrer told CNN on Monday.

Despite his very public insistence on social truth that Parker is as terrible as possible and that Sherrer is practically always, the president was apparently happy to speak. Regarding his new billionaire, Jeff Bezos, Trump would have declared 100% HES. He was great. And Mark Zuckerberg? He too was “Great, said Trump. Maybe they didn't know me at the start, and they know me now, Trump said to Parker and Sherrer of technology leaders.

Trump also used the call to take a victory tour around the recent capitulation of law firms and universities in the face of his threats. What do you think of the law firm? Have you been shocked by this? He asked journalists concerning Paul Weisss's negotiations with the White House on a decree that would have limited his lawyers to access federal buildings.

And he celebrated the lever effect he has on the rest of the Republican Party. When I approve someone, he wins, Trump told Parker and Sherrer.

Trump warned journalists that if the Atlantic wrote good stories and truthful stories, the magazine would be hot and said that most media owners were tired of resisting Trump, a possible reference to Bezoss Friendly Turndly at the Washington Post. At one point, they say, no MS, no SP, said Trump.

The interview occurred shortly before the Atlantic announced the news of the national security advisor Michael Waltz, accidentally inviting the editor -in -chief of the Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a private signal cat, which prompted the president to derive himself from the magazine again. (Trump described Goldberg A Total Sleazébag.) But again, his public beards did not stop a separate invitation to the White House, which he extended to Shere, Parker and Goldberg last week. During this meeting, Sherrer said on CNN, Trump was much more conciliatory mood and recognized the agitation that has since exceeded the Pentagon. I think he's going to come together, said Trump about the defense secretary Pete Hegseth. I had a conversation with him, a positive conversation, but I had a conversation with him.

As for the news that its cabinet officials had accidentally sent secret strike plans to Goldberg, Trump said that Hed had asked his team, maybe I don't use signal, agree?

The history of Atlantics is a story revealing the way the president organized an unlikely return after having become a political outset following January 6, when his team would have struggled to make it reserved on Fox & Friends. It also shows how he comes back more powerful than the first time now that the railings of his first mandate are disabled. As Trump would have said during the Saturday morning phone call, the first time, I had two things in Dorun the country and survive; I had all these twisted guys. And the second time, I run the country and the world.

But even more than that, history is an astonishing illustration of the way, perhaps the most informed president of the media of all time, the public and private press but still does not know how to filter a telephone call.

