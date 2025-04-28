Politics
Erdogan shoots ropes while Turkish carriers boycott Israel
The decision of Turkish Turkish Turkish carriers Airlines and Pegasus to abandon their slots (time windows for takeoffs and landings) at Ben -Gurion airport is not a commercial decision, or even a security decision. This is a political decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose government controls the entire Turkish aeronautical industry.
To start, the Turkish government has a 49.12% stake in Turkish Airlines, the tenth global airline, with a market capitalization of $ 11.43 billion. Pegasus, is controlled by Esas Holdings, with a participation of 52.81%. The president of ESAS is Ali Sabanci who is close to Erdogan.
The Turkish Socialist Journal “Evresel” reported last month that Pegasus, who had finished the last two years with a net profit of $ 880 million, bought 44 new planes through state subsidies. Putting corporate tax relief is a classic Erdogan method.
Massive aircraft
In 2009, the Turkish government launched an incentive program to obtain 100 planes with a subsidy of 50% for 84 of them, and 15% for the other 16. Last December, Pegasus concluded an agreement with Boeing for 200 planes: 100 on order, and an option for an additional total investment. If you take these 100 planes at a market price of at least $ 100 million, then the total investment is $ 10 billion. A subsidy of 50% for 84 aircraft worth $ 8.4 billion is $ 4.4 billion. At the same time, a subsidy of 15% for 16 planes worth $ 1.6 billion is equal to $ 240 million. Add them together and you arrive at $ 4.44 billion – the price of 44 planes.
It is a digital illustration of Erdogan's close relationship with Sabanci, as with many other rich businessmen and he does not pretend to hide it. In the midst of the criticisms of Israel, the Turkish president launched the second track of Sabiha Gokcen airport in eastern Istanbul, the main base of Pegasus, in December 2023. In his speech, Erdogan boasted that the Turkish airlines will buy 300 plans. In response, Sabanci is committed to buying 150 new planes.
Erdogan is not interested in these planes for the livelihoods of employees of Turkish airlines or employees of Pegasus, but for the effect of political and diplomatic lever they allow him. For example, just three weeks after the globes revealed Turkey's commercial embargo in Israel, Turkish Airlines announced the resumption of flights to the Afghan capital, Kabul – despite the Taliban regime. These are regular weekly flights that resumed after a three -year interruption.
Commercial considerations do not interest Erdogan in the aviation sector
On the other hand, Erdogan has, of course, took care of each of his protectorates, the new in Syria and the old in Somalia. In addition to daily flights to Beirut, Turkish Airlines already operates three flights a week to Damascus and daily flights to Somalia, despite the volatile security situation in the African country.
Related items
Turkish carriers give up slot machines at Ben Gurion airport
Israel must recognize Turkey as an electric broker in Syria
Turkish exports to “Palestine” soaring
The essential is clear: Erdogan is not interested in commercial considerations in the aviation sector. After all, the Tel Aviv-isanbul road has been the most profitable of Turkish Airlines for many years, thanks to its numerous connections with the Far East, Europe and North America. The 286 destinations operated by Turkish Airlines, which ranks fifth in the world in this regard, reflects Ankara's desire to obtain political gains rather than economic.
Although the Turkish airlines and Pegasus had wonderful slots in Israel, with excellent hours, the two airlines have “chosen”, or rather Erdogan chose for them, not to take over the flight to Ben Gurion airport. Ankara is well aware that a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is not expected in the near future. Just as internal political pressures have led Erdogan to impose a commercial embargo on Israel, he understands that his electoral base would not accept the renewal of thefts to Israel. Thus, another important pillar in Israeli-Turkey relations was lost in favor of the Turkish president's ambition to make constitutional changes which would allow him to present himself in the 2028 elections.
Posted by Globes, Israel Business News – En.globes.co.il – April 28, 2025.
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) LTD., 2025.
