No Trump-Xe in progress, China says

US President Donald Trump answers journalists' questions after leaving Marine One to the White House in Washington, DC, April 27, 2025.

But owners of American companies and analysts stimulate alarms that effective commercial embargo with China could soon have major economic consequences, including higher prices, products of products and store closures.

Trump administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, insist that the United States is better placed to win a trade war than China.

The last denial of coverage was in accordance with the hard position of Beijing against the massive 145% Trump prices on imports from China, one of the main providers of American products.

“As far as I know, there was no call between the two presidents recently,” said the spokesperson.

Guo also seemed to reject Trump's claim, in a Interview over time Last week, this Chinese president Xi Jinping called him.

“Let me specify once again that China and the United States are not engaged in any consultation or negotiations on prices,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun at a press conference.

China Monday once again denied having talks to resolve its pricing war with the United States, after a series of statements by President Donald Trump and his assistants suggesting that commercial negotiations were underway.

In this context and recent of Trump claim That his administration will be completed to make new trade agreements realize with many countries in as little as three or four weeks, some US officials have expressed more opening to a dialogue with Beijing.

“Each day, we are in conversation with China,” Trump's agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins, on CNN, said on Sunday.

When he was told that the Chinese deny this, Rollins said: “Well, according to our team in Washington, the conversations are underway concerning the multiple trade, the multiple commercial goods that come out and enter.”

“The main thing with China is as follows: they need us more than we need,” she said.

Asked on Sunday, why China would deny that negotiations were underway, Bessent said: “Well, I think they play with another audience.”

Pressed to explain if the talks really occur, he said: “We have a process in place. And again, I just think that these Chinese prices are not durable.”

Bessent predicted last week that a “de -escalation” with China arrived in a “very close future”.

On Monday morning, he highlighted this potential de -escalation to help explain why he was not yet concerned that American consumers could soon face empty store shelves.

“Not currently,” said Bessent on Fox News when he was asked if he was concerned about “empty shelves”.

“We have excellent retailers. I guess they have pre -ordered. I think we will see elasticities and I think we will see replacements, then we will see the Chinese want to defuse,” said Bessent.

In a separate interview on Monday morning on the “Squawk box” of CNBC, Bessente put the burden for this de -escalation on China, before saying that he would not negotiate through the press.

China has always demanded that Trump, who held the prices both as a powerful negotiation tool and a means of bringing government income, scraping its radical import taxes.

“If the United States really wants to solve the problem, this should cancel all unilateral measures on China,” a spokesman for the Chinese trade ministry last week.

This declaration, translated from Mandarin by CNBC, was itself a response to Trump complaint On Thursday, American and Chinese officials “had a meeting this morning”.

“We met China,” Trump told journalists, while refusing to specify who met who.

One day earlier, Trump said US officials were talking about “actively” with China.