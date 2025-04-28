



President Donald Trump smokes after a series of recent surveys found that his favorability rating among the Americans continued to drop – in some cases in the 1930s.

In a wild diatribe today, the president even wrote on Truth Social that some probers are “criminals” and “should be the subject of an investigation into electoral fraud”.

“These are negative criminals who apologize to their subscribers and their readers after winning the elections, much more important than their polls have shown that I would gain, would lose a lot of credibility, then continue to cheat and lie for the following cycle, but worse,” Trump wrote. “They suffer from Trump's disturbance syndrome, and there is nothing but anyone, or whatever, can do on this subject. They are sick, almost only write negative stories about me, no matter how much I do (99.9% on the border, the best number of people!), And are really the enemy of people! ”

Trump seems to refer to polls showing his popularity in Tanking only a few months after his second administration. An Associated Press / NORC survey published on Saturday and a Washington Post / ABC Newsosos survey published on Sunday revealed that Trump's approval rating was currently 39%, a significantly decreasing from the place where he was at the start of his mandate.

Several other surveys published last week and during the weekend had Trump's approval rating in low neighborhoods, with Americans – including Republicans – more and more suspicious in the way he manages almost all major problems, from immigration to the economy. A New York Times / Siena College survey published last week 42%last week, while CNN / SSRS put it at 41% – and even Fox News has the president at 44%.

Trump seized last week on Truth Social on a Fox News survey showing his management of the economy, which he threw in chaos with his disarticulated pricing regime, is not very popular. The surveys published by Reuters and Gallup have given similar results.

“Rupert Murdoch told me for years that he was going to get rid of his Foxnews, Trump hates, false sounder, but he never did it,” he wrote on Thursday. “This” sounder “brought me, and Maga, bad for years. Also, and even if it is, it should start to make changes to the China Loving Wall Street Journal. It sucks !!! ”

Choice of publishers

This morning, the president was livid, adding on Truth Social that it was “false polls of false press organizations”, and that the results produced by pollsters were “unknown numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are”.

“We no longer have a free and just” press “in this country. We have a press that writes bad stories and cheaters, big, on polls. It is compromised and corrupt. Trisque! Trump wrote in a separate article.

The president's desire to punish the pollsters is not theoretical. In December, Trump continued the register of monks and the famous iowa j. Ann Selzer sounder about the publication of a survey which wrongly predicts a victory for Kamala Harris in the state shortly before the 2024 elections. Trump also leveled frivolous proceedings against several eminent media companies, often put pressure for colonies that benefit his companies and his fiducies.

Despite the threats, it is clear that the Americans are thinking more and more that the country is heading in the wrong direction under Trump, and no amount of truth publications can hide the drop in approval.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-melts-down-poll-numbers-investigations-1235326327/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos