Pahalgam Terror Attack: Turkish President Erdogan urges India, Pak for restraint in the middle of increased tension





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called tensions between India and Pakistan on Monday, almost a week after the Jammu-et-Cachemire terrorist attack killed 26 people. His government has also denied information on turkey -on turkey planes carrying weapons in Pakistan in the midst of increasing tensions with India. “We want the growing tensions between Pakistan and India to be defused as soon as possible, before becoming a more serious situation,” said Erdogan after a meeting of the cabinet in Ankara. “Turkiye underlines on every occasion that we do not want new conflicts in our region and beyond,” he was quoted by the Chinese press agency in Xinhua. In a recent past, Erdogan and his government have threw their weight behind Pakistan, especially on the question of cashmere. Erdogan himself raked the question in international forums, India firmly replied that the question was bilateral between India and Pakistan and excluding third-party mediation. Meanwhile, Ankara denied information that she had sent six planes carrying weapons to Pakistan, saying that it was not true. The officials said that a Turkish plane landed in Pakistan only to refuel before continuing along its planned route, according to Xinhua. “The complaint reported by certain media that” Turkiye sent six planes full of arms to Pakistan “is not true,” wrote the government's communications department on X. About Pahalgam's attack On April 22, at least 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed when a group of terrorists opened fire on tourists at Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam from Jammu-et-Cachemire. The carnage has been the worst since the attack on CRPF staff in Pulwama in 2019. The resistance front (TRF), a ramification of the Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) based in Pakistan, initially claimed the responsibility of the attack. However, a few days later, the group withdrew its complaint. Subsequently, India announced a series of radical diplomatic measures against Pakistan, such as the break of the Industry Water Treaty, the closure of the Attari-Wagah border and the suspension of the visas issued to the Pakistani nationals. Islamabad also responded with tit-form-tat measures such as the suspension of the Simla agreement. Pahalgam's attack led to a large conviction of the world leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising to track down the authors “at the ends of the earth”. (with reuters entries) Posted by: Prateek Chakraborty Posted on: April 29, 2025

