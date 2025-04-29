



President Donald Trump pleaded for the NFL to keep Tash's push game as he welcomed the champion of Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles in the White House on Monday afternoon.

“I hope they keep this game, coach,” said Trump, looking at Nick Sirianni. “They talk about getting rid of this room, I understand. They should keep it … I like it. It's a bit exciting and different.”

The proposal to prohibit the push of Tash – where a quarter -back is assisted on a short -cours point of view by being pushed by teammates aligned behind him – was tabled during the League meetings earlier this spring. The subject should be revisited when the owners meet in Eagan, Minnesota, in May. The game has been a huge success for the Eagles, which marked 27 affected and recorded first 92 accounts in the past three years.

Tush’s push received a seal of approval from President Donald Trump as a coach Nick Sirianni and the Super Bowl Eagles champion visited the White House on Monday. Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

“Thank you, Mr. President, for having here. And we also appreciate the approval for the push of Tash,” said Sirianni a few moments later.

A contingent of coaches, players and managers made the trip to Washington, DC, for the event. Ball carrier Saquon Barkley played golf with President Trump on his journey in Bedminster, New Jersey, then stolen with the president in Washington on Air Force.

“I gave him a tour on Air Force One because I was going down and they generally say:” No, no, I don't think. “He said,” I'm going to take him, sir. And he loved it and we loved being together, “said Trump. “He's a big, young and an incredible football player.”

Earlier Monday, Barkley pushed criticism on social networks for spending time with Trump. He noted that he had a golf course with former president Barack Obama, a democrat.

“Maybe I respect the office, not a concept that is difficult to understand,” published Barkley on X.

Lol some people are really upset because I played golf and I took the plane in the White House with the president. Maybe I respect the office, not a concept that is difficult to understand. There is no golf with Obama not so long ago … and I can't wait to finish my round with Trump! Now you go out my …

Saquon Barkley (@Saquon) April 28, 2025

Trump said he had previously said to the people of the Organization of the New York Giants, including coach Brian Daboll, “do not lose Saquon” before hitting the free agency.

“They lost Saquon. It was not good. I called this one. It was easy to call because he played very well for the giants, I can tell you,” said Trump.

The quarter-Arrière Jalen Hurts was among the players who are not present. Several reports cited managers of the White House who said that time conflicts were the reason for absences from injury and others.

Trump called Hurts “wonderful guy and a great player” and praised him for his 2024 season.

The Eagles did not go to the White House after their victory for Super Bowl LII against the Patriots of New England in 2018. Trump canceled the event while a small number of players planned to attend.

Directed by former Safety Malcolm Jenkins, the Eagles were at the heart of a movement led by players dedicated to lighting social injustice, which included certain Protestant players during the national anthem before the matches. By announcing the decision to cancel the 2018 visit, Trump wrote that the Eagles disagreed “with their president because he insists that they proudly represent the national anthem, Hand on Heart, in honor of the great men and women of our soldiers and the people of our country”.

The President and CEO of the Eagles, Jeffrey Lurie, recently explained why they had accepted the invitation this time.

“We just thought it is a secular tradition invited by the White House. So there was no reluctance. Being celebrated in the White House is a good thing,” he said. “There were particular circumstances at the time which were very different, and it was therefore a kind of obvious choice and impatiently awaits.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

