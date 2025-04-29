



Beijing [China]April 28 (Ani): The Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected US President Donald Trump on Monday that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping called him, reiterating that no discussion took place between the two nations to resolve the tariff war, CNN reported. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun comes after Trump in an interview with Time Magazine last week, Xi called him.

While addressing a regular press conference, Guo Jiakun said: “As long as I know, there was no recent telephone call between the two heads of state.” He said: “I want to reiterate that China and the United States are not engaged in consultations or negotiations on the issue of prices.” China continued to take a difficult public position on the trade war even though Trump had softened his tone last week. He said that the American astronomical prices on Chinese products “will drop considerably” and promised to be “very nice” at the negotiating table when he tries to bring Xi to launch discussions, CNN reported. Referring to Xi in the interview with Time magazine published on Friday, Trump said: “He is called. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness on his behalf.” Trump did not mention the details concerning his call with Xi Jinping in the interview, and he was not even drawn up when he asked by CNN of CNN on Friday. In response to CNN's question while leaving the South lawn to the White House, Trump said: “I don't want to comment on this, but I spoke to him several times.” According to the archives accessible to the public, Xi and Trump spoke last on January 17, a few days before the American chief took office for his second term. Since last week, Trump has repeatedly said that his administration was talks with Chinese officials to conclude a trade agreement. On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged the United States not to “mislead the public” on trade negotiations between the two nations. The statement occurred a few hours before Trump's interview with Time Magazine. According to an information sheet published by the White House, reprisal actions in China have led to a rate up to 245% of imports in the United States. Before the last revision, a rate of 145% was deducted from Chinese exports to the United States. However, Trump exempted electronics imports such as smartphones and computers from “reciprocal rates”. In response, China increased prices on American imports to 125%. However, he made the levies back on certain semiconductors manufactured in the United States, according to import agencies, while Beijing tries to soften the impact of trade war on its technological industry. (Ani) This report is automatically generated from the Ani News Service. Theprint has no responsibility for its content.

