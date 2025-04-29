Politics
Trump offers a gift to Ankara: silence on the genocide
By Ardashs Ardy Kassakhian
President Donald Trump has long loved comparing himself to other leaders, often doing as superior and unique. However, on April 24, 2025, the 110th anniversary of the Armenian genocide distinguished itself in a less flattering way.
He brought America back to a time when the leaders of our nations were ready to fold their knees to appease the denials of turkey and genocide. Trump published a statement that visibly avoided the term “genocide”, rather opting for the Armenian expression “Meds Yeghern”, which means “a great disaster – a term used for the first time during the Obama administration when he broke his promise to properly recognize the event with his specific term.
This word plays with gymnastics used to describe a historic event bypasses the legal and historical weight that the term “genocide”. Trump's decision represents a serious step and worrying in the continuous effort to achieve formal recognition of the Armenian genocide by the American government which will open the way to legal allegations that the descendants of all survivors have.
By doing a bad service to Armenian Americans and other people who suffered during the decreasing Ottoman epie, Trump did not choose the story, not the truth or the facts, but his good friend, the Tayyip Erdoan reception turkey.
When I shared my analysis of the planned declaration of the White House a few weeks ago, I hoped that my instinct was bad and that President Trump would call on a base of Christian voters by recognizing the odious crime that the Armenians suffered during the Armenian genocide. But this is not only another missed opportunity. It is a retirement in its own right.
After years of sustainable progress, in particular the congress officially recognizing the Armenian genocide in 2019 and the president Biden breaking the taboo in 2021, Trumps Dodge was greeted abroad as a diplomatic victory. Turkish media loved Sabah daily a spokesperson who echoes the world vision of President Erdoans reliably sung That Trump had still “abstained” from the word G, praising his objective position and emphasizing the rejection of the turkeys of what they call a subjective Armenian story.
He does not need to have a YouTube podcast to a man who claims to be a political expert to understand what is happening: in Ankara, the champagne caps appear. In Baku, the high-fives are flying. And somewhere in Jerusalem, the uncomfortable silence drags on a relationship that continues to become more difficult to defend.
Tips A comfortable relationship with Erdoan is no secret. As it once praisedI am a big fan of President Erdoan. He's a friend of mine, and I'm proud to call him a friend. (White House declaration, 2019). Friendships, it seems, require favors and for Trump, keeping Erdoan Happy meant muzzling the voice of the Americas on the genocide. It is the kind of transactional loyalty that would even make the most blasé Machiavellian cheeks. But that seems to be normal for the course of this administration. So much for the promises Trump made to empty the marsh.
Of course, prevails over personal interests makes his motivations even more troubled. After all, he is the proud owner (or at least a concedent) of the Trump Towers in Istanbul, a major and major building which he openly admitted has laid a “conflict of interest, as Time Magazine reported. Add the Trump Taly Defacings organizations with the oligarchic elite Azerbaijans, including links with money laundering operations with links with the Bodies of the Irans Revolutionary Guard, as reported by The New Yorker And you start to see a larger and uglier image.
But there is another less discussed layer: the in -depth alliance of Israel with Azerbaijan. While Armenia is fighting for recognition and survival, Israel has become one of the best weapons suppliers in Azerbaijan providing drones and weapons used against Armenians in Artsakh and elsewhere, according to a report The Jerusalem post. While in Türkiye and Azerbaijan, continue their not so subtle dance of denial and revisionism on the genocide of 1915.
In this context, Trump's silence is not only embarrassing. It's dangerous. It strengthens the hand of those who want to erase history, those who wish to shed light on a century of suffering in a simple “tragic misunderstanding” where everyone has also suffered. This year, bombing is not a simple diplomatic misstep; It is a betrayal with consequences. Whenever America refuses to call the Armenian genocide by name, it sends a message to autocrats everywhere: denying strong enough, shamelessly shooting, offering things in exchange for refusing the truth, and one day the world could just raise and move on.
But we won't do it. Armenians and all people who care about historical truth and human rights will not forget. We will continue to say the word that the administration prevails over the administration: The genocide. Because if history has taught us something, it is because silence in the face of atrocity is a complicity. And the complicity, also golden or profitable, it is not proud.
Ardashs Ardy Kassakhianis a current member of the Council and former mayor of Glendale. He is a professor and instructor of political science and former executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America Western.
