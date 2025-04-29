



To the publisher:

Re Trumps Force is his greatest weakness, by David Brooks (column, April 25):

Mr. Brooks is again too thoughtful. In his column, he praised the president wins over energy and implicitly compares him to the great military strategists Sun Tzu and Carl Von Clausewitz.

A more appropriate comparison for Mr. Trump's behavior during his first 100 days as president, this term would be with violent video game players, in which the challenge is simply to massacre as many adversaries as possible as quickly as possible.

It's you against the enemy. No gray zone. Pull instantly and continue. Otherwise, you are destroyed and the game is over.

Mr. Trumps unprecedented attacking so many adversaries does not result from something he has but from something he lacks: a conscience, which is superfluous to the video game war.

From this point of view, Mr. Trumps supposedly amazing energy is commonplace. Many of us could have done the same if we had no conscience, if we did not debate if it was in fact in the best interests of our nation to undermine the power of the judiciary, to encourage tyranny abroad or to endanger the health of the global economy.

Mr. Trumps the singular accomplishment is not verve, as Mr. Brooks says, but the total absence of a moral compass.

Bruce lillybloomington, ind.

To the publisher:

David Brookss, a insightful analysis of the Trump administration may have overestimated insofar as the current momentum can be attributed to any personal strength of Donald Trumps.

Having surrounded a coterie of flattering ideologists, Mr. Trump is free to take care of remuneration plans and greater renown while the catalysts slide a continuous flow of decrees through the office resolved for his signature.

Once they have equipped it with the sound bite required for 20 words on the last regressive maneuver, they can go to a new pile of orders, while Mr. Trump is preparing for the next episode of White House Theater.

Peter Mullerwilmington, del.

To the publisher:

I appreciate the chronicle of David Brooks which was the subject of a reflection on President Trumps Drive. But I would add that it is always easier to demolish and destroy than to create, build and develop.

I also believe that if it was not for Elon Musk and his Doge demolition team and the Government 2025 Government plan, the project, damage, chaos and such fast damages would not have taken place so quickly or perhaps on a widespread scale.

Sally Jorgensensanta Cruz, California.

Reduction regulations

To the publisher:

Re behind the cunning to district rulles and reshape life (fine page, April 17):

If the Trump administration succeeds in the efforts described in this article, a horrible future awaits you. President Trump and Elon Musks, the last project, is an executive decree designed to empty the guarantees system on which Americans depend.

Viely rules of several decades could be on blocking, whatever their fundamental for the health and well-being of our society. Our safety at work, our pure air and our water, civil rights and more are at immediate risk. Companies and rich will have almost free to cut the corners, deceive consumers and fill their pockets.

Coral Davets Reporting indicates that the administration is already at work by compiling its so-called list of regulations. And because he knows that it will be deeply unpopular to the public, he will try to fully jump the process of notice and public commentary required by law.

Worse, he intends to refuse to enforce the public protections that remain in the books. The bitter irony to call this a killing list is that administrations are trying to empty guarantees are likely to harm and kill people.

Lisa Gilbertwashingtonthe writer is co -president of Citizen.

A project for democrats

To the publisher:

Re don't be afraid of a fight (round table, opinion, April 25):

In this discussion, Elaine Kamarck, principal researcher at the Brookings Institution and former adviser to President Bill Clinton, rightly affirms that the Democratic Party must engage in an internal battle to determine its future orientation.

Each fight needs an arena, and in this case, Democrats need one where the members of the party of each band can develop their differences, be content with common objectives, articulate specific policies and prepare for the restoration of a real democracy.

I don't know who could be the host organization? A reflection group? A very courageous university? But I have an appropriate title for the effort: Project 2029, anyone?

Daniel Okrentnew Yorkthe Writer was editor -in -chief of Times from 2003 to 2005.

A call for arms generals

To the publisher:

Do not be afraid, by Stanley McChrystal (Essay of Opinion, April 18):

General McChrystal expresses so existing principles that illustrate the foundations on which our nation has rested since its birth, and yet it is now afraid.

Moral rectitude seems to have lost its meaning for many people. Although I clearly mean calling the generals, it is not easy for me that others are also listening to this Clarion call.

May we all take the courage of the one who has not forgotten his oath and his duty.

Kathleen Mylottebuffalo

To the publisher:

Stanley McChrystals' test was brilliant, informative and perceptive. How I wish, however, that he had not used a neutral voice, referring to our leaders rather than appointing the corrosive cultivator of fear in the oval office. Is it a sign of our time that he refused to put a name for man and his movement a name?

Just to be clear, I mean Donald Trump and Maga.

Peter Greiffmadrid

How to age well

To the publisher:

How to be an 85 -year -old joyful (like me), by Roger Rosenblatt (Essay as an opinion guest, Nytimes.com, April 13), pauses me and a smile.

I am 50 years old next year. As this stage approaches, I thought more of aging, not with terror but with gratitude.

I remember being a child and thinking that my mother was former when she was 30 years old. Now approaching 50 years feels like a gift. I'm not afraid to share my age. I have lost too many friends who have not had the chance to live so far. Every day, I wake up, I am grateful to always be there.

Mr. Rosenblatts Piece puts life in perspective. His reminders, in particular that the Nobodys who think of you, are released and anchored. His reflections help me focus on what really matters: kindness, presence and joy of being still alive and capable of learning.

I hope I have the chance to go to 85. And if I do it, I hope to wear the same clarity, humor and wisdom.

Don C. Sawyer IIIHAMDEN, Conn.

To the publisher:

I read Roger Rosenblatts Brilliant Set of advice on how to be happy at 85 years old. They are a safe recipe for having fun, and they should be given to all octogenarians on their birthday.

Being about to turn 100 in a few months, I have only one advice that I could add: take care of your legs. As long as you are still mobile, everything else is just a walk in the park.

Bob Neighbourtoronto

