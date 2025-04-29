What is the approval rating of 100 days of Trump? What do the latest polls say?





100 days of Trump: 3 key changes impacting people across America

100 days after the return to power, Donald Trump leads, a repression of immigration and federal cuts, including the dismantling of Dei.

President Donald Trump is three months after his second term and approaches his first 100 days of work. Here is how his notes of presidential approval move.

Despite the chaotic start of his second mandate, mired with the high price of eggs, mass fire of civil servants and Doges cuts, the assault of prices and recession wars, and the fiasco of the Lazelensky area, and fears of recession, the Trump's presidential approval rating has been stable in the first two months and in some cases. But recent polls show a change.

According to a CBS News / Yougov survey, 61% of Americans think that Trump does what he promised in the campaign, the 39% others saying that it is different. A huge 69% does not think that the administration focuses enough on the drop in prices, 62% saying that there is too much emphasis on the implementation of prices.

The survey also noted that only 19% estimated that Trump policies make them better financially, 48% saying that this has aggravated them and 33% claiming indifference, feeling that they were the same.

The overall rating of truk's employment approval increased 45%, the remaining 55% showing that they disapprove of. This survey shows the slide 53% approval on February 9 at 51% on March 2 at 47% on April 13 and still sliding.

The treatment of immigration by the president is slightly down to an approval of 49% against 51% which disapproves. Although noted, the majority of Americans interviewed claim that its policies have reduced border passages and approve the administration program to expel immigrants who are illegally in the United States.

The democrats of this survey were specifically requested “how did their Trump presidency manage them made them feel?” To which they responded to an overwhelming majority with 66% frustrated, and 53% said nervous.

Made for television of the second term of President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump brought his television presentation to the White House for a second term with moments of TV made for television during his first 100 days.

Here is what the most recent polls show on the presidential ratings of Trump as Trump's presidency on April 28.

What is Trump's current presidential approval? According to today's Rasmussen reports, Trump approval has dropped all week, showing a 47% approval rating and an increase of 52% that disapproves. The NY Times / Sienna survey reported a 42% approval of more than 54% that disappears. He showed the majority disapproval of the manipulation of the economy, immigration, war and trade subjects of Russia / Ukraine. The addition of this survey was the question of democratic leadership, which showed that Kamala Harris directed the primary field of 2028 with only 30% and no other visibly leader.

The Realclear survey which encompasses the average of 17 different pollsters, including those mentioned above, shows that Trump's overall favorability fell to 45.3% against 52.4% that disapproves of April 28. It is also his lowest overall approval score so far this term, which has been on a downward slide since March 12.

Note: the polls are constantly changing and different pollsters require different varieties of the population. These figures were reflected on Monday April 28, 2025 at 12 noon

Who would win in a do-over Trump vs Harris Election Day 2024?

In a recent CNN survey, analyst Harry Enen asked Trump voters if they voted differently in domination.

I am here to tell you, very few regrets what they did in 2024. His survey results showed that only 2% said they would change their vote while only 1% said they would not have voted at all.

When Kamala Harris voters were asked the same question, the number of surveys came back very similar.

So if there was a rehearsal, if people could be able to rebuild their vote in 2024, would the result be different? I doubt that this is the case. I doubt that this is the case where it would always be extremely close. Said hearing. By adding, the main thing is for all these speeches on Trump voters who regret their vote, in the figures, this really does not arise.

Trump voters regrettable? More a media creation than anything else. Only 2% of Trump 2024 voters say they would now vote for a different candidate. (Harris numbers are similar).

Seems to be less regret of Trump than in 2017 or 2021.

The GOP continues to direct the DEMS on the party identifier. pic.twitter.com/jngzocdgdf

– (((Harry Enter))) (@Forecasters) April 16, 2025

Entren said “If there is an idea that Trump's voters go, guy, I would have liked to vote for Kamala Harris instead of Donald Trump, the figures say that it is a fanciful universe. It does not really exist, for the most part,.”

