Trump thinks Hegseth will meet in the middle of the Pentagon Staff ChaosExBulletin

President Donald Trump said he spoke with his besieged defense secretary Pete Hegseth following reports that he had used the unsecured reported cat to discuss classified information and dismissed some of his best employees, leaving the pentagon involved in chaos.

“I think he's going to come together,” said Trump about Hegseth during an interview with The Atlantic Magazine during the weekend. “I had a conversation with him, a positive conversation, but I had a conversation with him.”

Meanwhile, a former member of senior staff, Colin Carroll, who was chief of staff to the assistant defense secretary, Steve Feinberg, said on a long interview with Megyn Kelly on Saturday, there is a “culture of fear and toxicity” in the Hegseth office. “No one will want to enter this environment.”

Carroll, as well as the former best HEGSETH, Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick aiders, were dismissed among the accusations by the defense secretary that they disclosed classified information to the press. Carroll and Caldwell deny any leak in separate interviews and on X, and say rather that they were dismissed because they had trouble working with Hegseth's chief of staff, Joe Kasper, who supervised what they call a dysfunctional office. NPR has repeatedly contacted Kasper, who has not returned telephone calls.

In her interview with Carroll, Kelly says that she contacted Kasper, who published a statement: “The idea that there was a dysfunction is an argument of convenience which, with hindsight, is armed by a small group which rally against the president and the secretary in their own interests.” Kasper has since resigned as chief of staff and will now be a “special government employee” working on science, technology and industry.

Meanwhile, Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz did Fox News day on Sunday to defend Hegseth. “He leads the charge, and he has no tolerance for flight,” said Waltz, calling any suggestion of chaos or dysfunction a “media story”, and that Trump officials “will pass”. Waltz, who took responsibility for creating a reported cat group who inadvertently included a journalist last month, has circumvented a question about the departure of senior aids, including Kasper.

Friday, the Pentagon announced that four new senior advisers had been promoted; They include Colonel Ricky Buria, a former junior military assistant; Justin Fulcher, member of the DOGE team, integrated into the Pentagon, and Patrick Weaver, formerly a “special assistant” of the Ministry of Defense.

Sean Parnell, who had been the pentagon chief spokesperson, was promoted assistant to the defense secretary and senior advisor.

All those who are named have little experience in the Pentagon, and these jobs are often occupied by those who have years in the army, government or industry.

Parnell, originally from Pittsburgh, served in the army for six years, run without success for the American house in 2020, and the following year launched a short -term campaign for the American Senate. Fulcher, who appeared in his list of 30 under 30 in 2017, entered the Pentagon as part of the Tech Billionaire Doge team Elon Musk. Forbes later presented it in an article questioning its references as a entrepreneur. Weaver graduated from the University in 2017 and served in the first Trump administration in the Department of Internal Security.

Wilson, 26, had been assistant press secretary and will now be an acting press secretary. Last month, she was criticized by members of the Congress and Jewish groups for online publications and the past public comments that she made before joining the Trump administration.

It is uncertain if these meetings will be permanent or spaces reserved. The White House contacted officials who served in the first Trump administration, looking for staff who “correct the ship” at the Pentagon, according to a former Trump official who asked anonymity to describe the deliberations of the internal administration. Another official told NPR that the White House had started the preliminary process of the search for a replacement for Hegseth.

Carroll in his interview with Megyn Kelly is worried that disturbance at the upper part of the Pentagon can issue trouble in a crisis. “We did not have a major challenge at this stadium,” said Carroll, a veteran of the sea combat and a graduate of the Naval Academy. “So, I don't know how the department would work if we had the fall of Kabul,” referring to chaos when American forces left the Afghan capital in August 2021. “This is my biggest fear.”

Carroll said he would like to return to the Pentagon and resume work with deputy secretary Feinberg and worries the programs on which he worked without the necessary staff. “The president's agenda is in danger at the moment,” he said, pointing to the proposed Golden Dome anti-missile defense system and the naval construction, concerned about the delays in the staff reshuffle.

A certain number of democrats have called for the eviction of Hegseth, and Sunday, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, member of the Senate armed services committee, said on CBS that Hegseth had “created chaos” in the Pentagon.

“The fact is that Pete Hegseth was not qualified to take the post of defense secretary, and he showed many times,” said Shaheen on Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

A republican, representative Don Bacon of Nebraska, a retired brigadier, said that he did not believe that he was in his place to call for Hegseth's resignation, but criticized the signal of the defense secretary about an imminent attack on Yemen.

“I had concerns from the start because Pete Hegseth did not have much experience,” said last week in Bacon, who now presides over the cyber-problems subcommittee. “I love him on Fox. But does he have the experience of directing one of the largest organizations in the world? This is a concern.”

Hegseth, 44, is a former Fox News and major host of the National Guard who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, but had no experience in the government when he was appointed by Trump to lead the Pentagon, who oversees some 3 million civil and military employees and has an annual budget of some 900 billion dollars. Hegseth had less experience than any other defense secretary since the post was created in 1947. He also overcome allegations of sexual assault, public intoxication and questions of financial mismanagement in two groups of veterans he was leading.

Hegseth approached his lack of experience during his confirmation audience of the Senate Armed Services Committee in January, saying that he had “dust on his boots” of his combat deployments and judged a “change agent” and “disruptor” to the Pentagon which was too focused on an ideology and a diversity, an equity and an “awakened” inclusion. He narrowly won the approval of the Senate by a 50-50 vote, the vice-president Vance who voted for the necessary tie vote.

Hegseth immediately became a “disruptor” and faced criticism for dismissed the president of the joint staff chiefs, General CQ Brown, the second African-American to hold the post, and the ADM. Lisa Franchetti, the first high -end woman in the navy. He also ended the clubs of minority and female students in West Point and had books on the problems of breed, sex and deleted transgender from the Naval Academy Library.

But in the last month, he faced a meticulous examination that he relayed information classified to those who have no authorization. Hegseth received details, including the calendar, targets and ammunition for a March 15 strike on Houthi targets in Yemen by General Erik Kurilla, who oversees the operations of the Middle East and communicated through a classified system. Hegseth has in turn given minute minute updates for senior managers of the White House via Signal, ignoring that a journalist was wrongly added to the cat.

Hegseth said that discussions only understood “the media strategy”, but the cat's journalist, Jeffrey Goldberg, provided a transcription of some of this information, which, according to the members of the Congress and retired military officials, were clearly classified. And their concern was that an opponent could hack these undeveloped communications and put pilots in danger.

Last week, the New York Times reported that there was a second signal conversation with the same information that included the woman, brother and personal lawyer of HegSeth.

Meanwhile, America veterans in Iraq and Afghanistan have published the results of an investigation into their membership in the controversy of the signal.

In the survey, IAVA veterans believe (86%) that there should be a responsibility for the flight of classified information on the signal by administration officials, including more than 3 of the IAVA veterans who identify as Republicans. “It is clear that IAVA veterans take note of the actions of the new administration,” said IAVA CEO Allison Jaslow. “Most want to see the responsibility for the leak of information classified by administration officials who made the headlines recently, just as they know that they would be held responsible for the same thing.”

NPR Disclosure: Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR, chairs the board of directors of the Signal Foundation.

He Lawrence contributed to this story.

