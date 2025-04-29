



Discovery is a by-product of terrible survey notes and a perception that Badenoch, 45, has poorly performed and focused on bad problems “ More than two dozen conservatives believe that Kemi Badenoch is not the right person to take the party in the next general elections and would prefer that it be deleted as soon as possible. Bloomberg reports that the disgruntled conservatives claim that Badenoch has failed to retain the reform of the United Kingdom or to fill the gap on the Labor Party and after the party suffered its worst defeat in its parliamentary history last year, it should still be late. The local elections that should take place later this week, the conservative party should undergo significant losses. There are 1,641 council seats, in 37 advice, for the elections. Among these, 1,182 are held by the Conservatives. The last time these seats have held elections, the conservatives, under Boris Johnson, had an important lead in national opinion polls. With the conservatives, not only the follow-up of the Labor Party, but also the loss of the voters of the Reformation and the Liberal-Democrats, the conservative deputies lacked patience with their party leader. Bloomberg Reports: Discontent is a by-product of terrible survey notes and a perception that Badenoch, 45, has poorly performed and focused on bad questions, leaving his party tight by Nigel Farages Party of the right reform. This adds: Until recently, the hypothesis within the party had been that Badenoch would be given until the summer of 2026 to improve the fortune of the parties before facing a leadership challenge, according to conservative figures. But there are a worst case where the time line could be presented this year, they said. BASIT MAHMOOD is editor -in -chief from left forward The left foot forward does not have the support of large companies or billionaires. We are counting on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you. You can support hard -hitting journalism which is the right to report, provides a forum for the debate among the progressives and covers the stories that other media ignore. Make a donation today. Make a donation today

