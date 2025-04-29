Kenez / Stockholm

Once praised as a symbol of turkey ambitions for an self -sufficient defense industry, the Altay battle reservoir was mired in delays, corruption scandals, favoritism and growing concerns concerning its relevance on future battlefields.

Initially launched at the end of the 2000s and planned to equip the army with turkeys with hundreds of cutting tanks produced at the national level, the Altay project faced repeated setbacks. While officials publicly attribute the delays to technical questions and an alleged error in the choice of a place of production, behind the scenes of political maneuver and intestine struggles among businessmen close to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan played an essential role, according to the initiates of the industry and the opposition politicians.

Fuat Tosyal, the president of the Turkish Defense BMC entrepreneur, who produces the tank, offered a rare overview of the problems that afflict the project during an interview on April 17. Tosyal criticized the initial choice of Karasu, a coastal city in northwestern Turkey, as an unsuitable place for reservoir production facilities. “It was not sustainable,” said Tosyal, explaining that the distance from traditional defense turkey sites made it difficult to attract and retain specialized workers.

However, many experts argue that Tosyal has prompted the production site not due to strategic concerns, but because Karasu lands had gained considerably in value and it preferred to capitalize on its real estate potential rather than using it for manufacturing.

Tosyal said BMC has since moved basic production operations to Arifiye, a better equipped military zone. He stressed that Turkey now has “the most advanced test centers in the world”, where engines imported from South Korea currently undergo rigorous trials in extreme conditions.

According to several sources of the defense industry, speaking under the guise of anonymity, political favoritism has played a key role in the Altay saga. When the Turkish government awarded the Altay production contract to BMC, a company partly held at the time by the businessman Ethem Sancak, a loyalist of Erdogan Franc, questions immediately arose on the transparency and competitiveness of the process.

Sancak later sold his stake to Tosyal Holding, another conglomerate with close ties with the ruling party. Observers say that the transition has not been fluid: companies' intestine struggles, disputes on land use rights in Karasu and divergent interests among shareholders have slowed decision -making at a time when the project required rapid action.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Turkish armed forces' decision to rent the critical reservoir puck plant in Arifiye in BMC for 25 years without public tenders has further fueled accusations of cronyism. Despite generous government incentives, including a subsidy on investments of $ 50 million and numerous land subsidies, BMC has produced only a handful of prototype tanks over the next seven years.

Originally, the Altay was designed to use German technology, in particular the engines of Mtu Friedrichshafen GmbH and the transmissions of Renk, the same suppliers behind the Leopard 2A4 tanks currently in service with the Turkish armed forces. Given that conceptual development Altays closely reflected the performance and operational philosophy of the 2A4 leopard, German systems were considered a natural adjustment for the indigenous project.

However, there have been serious delays in the project due to the embargo of arms not declared the German governments which began in reaction to military interventions of turkeys in Syria in previous years.

The efforts to replace the German engine with a South Korean unit introduced their own challenges. Although South Korea Doosan and S&T Dynamics agreed in 2023 to provide 101 PowerPacks, integrating them into the design of tanks was not transparent. Defense analysts note that the exchange of engines often requires a major overhaul of the reservoir hull, cooling systems and equilibrium mechanisms, further delaying the program.

“We will initially use South Korean engines for the first Altay reservoirs. However, they are identical to our own conceptions, using a modular cassette system. As the tanks are undergoing maintenance in the future, we will gradually replace the engines imported by our up -to -date products.

Despite the official statements praising the imminent arrival of an indigenous powertrain group, known as the Batu engine, the experts remain skeptical. The BATU has not yet completed its 10,000 -hour endurance tests, an essential step for operational deployment.

The Oguz Kaan Salc legislator of the main republican people (CHP) of the opposition (CHP) warned That without an entirely Turkish engine, the Altay would remain operational depending on foreign technology. Salc went further, criticizing the strategic planning of governments: “In defense systems, the question is not how” indigenous “is the percentage. What matters is operational independence. If your most critical subsystem is foreign, you are at the mercy of another political will.

He also expressed a deep concern that the Altay project was locked in obsolete doctrines of war. “The world has radically changed over the past 20 years. Conflicts like the Russian-Ukraine war have shown that the main traditional battle tanks can be vulnerable to cheap drones and advanced anti-tank systems.

Salc warned that at the time when the Altay T2 configuration, equipped with modern survival upgrades, is entering the service around 2028, the project can already drive out obsolete concepts.

Even if the production accelerates according to the current tanks of annex three in 2025, 11 in 2026, 41 in 2027 and 30 in 2028, questions remain on the viability of the battlefield of the tanks.

Anl Ahin, researcher of the defense industry, voiced Fear that Altay will already be late on world trends. “Europe and the United States move around 130 mm and even the 140 mm caliber reservoir cannons, while Altay sticks with 120 mm,” he said. He stressed that modern war is increasingly involving threats of drone and strolling ammunition, against which traditional armor offers limited protection.

“Altay is a modern reservoir, but the very definition of a” tank “changes quickly,” said Ahin. “We must soon start to design our own concepts of” future main battle tank “. Otherwise, we are likely to fight against Tomorrows wars with weapons yesterday.

European defense exhibitions now have tanks equipped with 30 mm secondary cannons, AESA radars and integrated drone defenses, Altay capacities do not have as long as the T2 configuration more advanced between the service, scheduled for early 2028.

The elaborate calendar is not only technical embarrassment but has significant strategic consequences. With the war in Ukraine presenting the vulnerability of heavy armor to drones and guided ammunition by precision, Turkey's armored forces risk becoming exceeded before their long -awaited modernization is complete.

Financially, the costs of costs are serious. The initiates of the industry believe that delayed development and production have pushed the unit costs much higher than initially expected. The integration of new engines, the overhaul of systems and the implementation of additional test centers have further inflated the budget.

The Altay reservoir was supposed to be a symbol of national pride and technological prowess. Instead, it has become an emblem of how political tangles, false strategic calculations and technological inertia can derail even the most ambitious defense projects.

In a secondary note, in 2016, Turkish President Erdogan had refused an offer from Ko Holding, which had already produced a prototype and was ready for mass production. Ko Holding is the largest industrial group in Turkey and belongs to a family with which Erdogan had a distant relationship.

In addition to production site problems, political and financial networks surrounding BMC have also been examined. The eminent investigation journalist Cevheri Gven, in a detail YouTube Exhibition, alleged that Tosyal is considered one of the unofficial financial proxies of President Erdogans. According to Gven, the privileged access to Tosyals to state resources extends far beyond the Altay project.

Gven said that Erdogan had not only made major defense contracts for the Tosyal group, but also decided to appoint FUAT TOSYALTO Turkeys Wealth Fund (TVF), an entity that controls the main national assets, including Turkish airlines (THY) and major state banks.

“They transferred precious institutions such as your public banks in the wealth fund to withdraw them from surveillance of the government,” said Gven. “Then they appointed Fuat Tosyal, a businessman receiving major public contracts, to the board of directors of the wealth fund.

Gven concluded that this double role accelerated what he described as “an unprecedented looting” of public resources under the cover of national economic management.