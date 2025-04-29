“I direct the country and the world”





Made for television of the second term of President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump brought his television presentation to the White House for a second term with moments of TV made for television during his first 100 days.

Washington President Donald Trump said he was directing the world when he was thinking about what is different during his second white house in an interview with The Atlantic Magazine.

The first time, I had two things to manage the country and survive; I had all these guys twist, Trump said in the interview, published on April 28. And the second time, I run the country and the world.

Trump pushed the limits of the presidency during his first 100 days at the White House, signing more than 140 decrees to unilaterally achieve his policy objectives and seek reprisals against his political adversaries.

Trump's interview on the covers occurred while his approval rating took a considerable blow, falling to 39% in a new Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos survey, in the midst of the concerns about the economy and its aggressive use of prices.

Plus: Donald Trump's approval rating takes a hit because he reaches 100 days: new polls

Nevertheless, Trump agreed with an observation that he no longer has fun exploding Washington “with a sparkle in his eyes”, like an ally close to the White House.

“I have a lot of fun, given what I do,” said Trump. You know, what I do is such serious things.

Trump pointed out on the friendly reception that he obtained many members of the billionaire class, notably the founder of Meta Mark Zuckerberg and the founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos, during his second term.

It's just a higher level of respect. I don't know, said Trump. Maybe they didn't know me at first, and they know me now.

The interview, carried out on April 24 by the Atlantic journalists, Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer, took place after Trump broadcast on his social media social platform that he agreed to participate “curiosity, and as a competition with myself, just to see if it is possible for the Atlantic to be` `real. ''” Trump has dragged the publication in a post of social networks earlier While he refused the request magazine for an interview, only to change his social spirit.

Trump has a longtime quarrel with the Atlantic which dates back to the magazine reporting that Trump has referred to the American soldiers who died in combat as “descent” and “losers”.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor -in -chief of the Atlantic, including Pete Hegseth, also exhibited Trump's plans, the national security officials of Yemen, to share plans for US Airdvert, the main national security officials of Trump in Yemen in Yemen in the commercial messaging application, were also in the Oval office.

Plus: Trump's online store is starting to sell hats `Trump 2028 '' when it continues to float a third term

Trump on Hegseth: “He will meet together”

Asked about the besieged Hegseth, Trump told the Atlantic: “I think he will come together.”

Hegseth faces a meticulous examination following reports revealed that he shared the moment of the American air strikes on the Houthi rebels with his wife and brother in a distinct signal conversation. A former spokesperson for the Top Pentagon described a “month of total chaos” under the direction of Hegseth. And last week, CBS News reported that Hegseth had installed a makeup room for him next to the pentagon briefing room. Hegseth has dismissed several “leaks” from the Pentagon that he is accused of being responsible for the unflattering stories about him.

“I had a conversation with him, a positive conversation, but I had a conversation with him,” said Trump about Hegseth.

Trump was also asked about the possibility of asking for a third mandate from the White House an idea that he continues to float, even if the Constitution explicitly says that no one can be elected more than twice to the presidency.

Trump told the Atlantic that he had not in charge of the Ministry of Justice to look into the legality of running, but as he did for weeks, left the door open.

It would be a big broken, right? Said Trump laughing. Well, maybe I'm just trying to break.

Despite Trump's public hostility to the media whom he again labeled “the people's enemy” in a social position on Trum on Monday, Trump also recently sat for an interview with Time Magazine and will participate in an interview Tuesday by ABC News marking his first 100 days in power.

(This article has been updated to clarify Trumps' comments.)

Rendering Joey Garrison on x @joeygarrison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/04/28/trump-the-atlantic-i-run-the-country-world/83326268007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos