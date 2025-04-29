



To determine that Donald prevails over popularity, the pollsters continue to compare him to himself and his first mandate. And that gave the result that everyone outside the cult of Maga had already known: Trump, the least popular president in the history of the modern United States in his first mandate, is even less popular in his second.

But to determine exactly how toxic, the solicitors might have to probe it against hemorrhoids, plague and orphanage fires.

According to a CNN survey published on Sunday, Trump reached another historic hollow in his first 100 days, and things seem so dark that the Harry Enen sounder is ready to call the mid-term elections, which are still in 19 months.

Republicans have an advantage of seven thin places by any definition of democrats in the room of 435 members.

There is roughly no chance if Donald won over 41% in November 2026, the Republicans have a chance to hold the House of Representatives, said CERN. There is no rehearsal, there is no precedent for a note of approval of the presidents as low as Donald Trumps at the moment and then his party attracting the room in the mid-term elections.

Observation of approval of 41% in the CNN survey is the lowest for any newly elected president at 100 days which dates at least to Dwight Eisenhower, including the first mandate of Trumps.

In an ABC News / Washington Post / Ipsos survey, 39% of respondents said they approved how Trump manages his work as president, down 6% compared to February, while 55% said.

The previous hollow for a president or almost 100 days in power, in the polls dating from 1945, was prevailing on 42% in 2017.

In the ABC survey, Trump is underwater on immigration (-7%), government management (-15%), looking for average (-17%), the economy (-22%), foreign relations (-23%), prices (-30%) and the stock market (-36%).

In short, the Americans are disgusted with its first 100 days.

Today, the ABC survey has a Trumps lower approval note than any president spent during his first 100 days of power, tweeted the Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders. The American people do not want oligarchy, authoritarianism or attacks against social security, Medicaid or AV. And resistance is just beginning.

According to CNN:

Approval of the landing of the presidency has been down 4 points since March and 7 points below what it was at the end of February. Only 22% say that they strongly approve of the Trumps of Labor Management, a new hollow and about twice as much as many say that they disapprove of strongly (45%).

The survey finds the president underwater and sinks into almost all the major problems which he has sought to solve during his mandate, with public confidence in his ability to manage these problems also decreasing.

