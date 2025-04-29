Politics
About the China target survey
CHina Targets is a cross -border investigation led by the international consortium of investigative journalists who discovers the sprawling scope and terrifying tactics of the Beijing campaign to target criticism of regime living abroad.
The 10 -month investigation also reveals how the United Nations has become a staging ground for the Chinese transnational repression under the Xi Jinpings regime and how the Chinese authorities abuse Interpol Rouge for political purposes.
ICIJ and 42 media partners interviewed 105 people in 23 countries that have been targeted by the Chinese authorities in recent years for criticizing the public and private governments. These individuals include Chinese political dissidents and Hong Kong as well as members of the oppressed and Tibetan open minorities.
Journalists have taken extraordinary security measures to protect the identity of victims, many of whom asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals against them or their families and to corroborate evidence of harassment sponsored by the State.
ICIJ and its partners studied internal government documents, examined the secret audio and video recordings of the police interrogations and rushed into confidential UN and Interpol files, court documents and intelligence reports to analyze the authoritarian scope of Beijings.
Previously, invisible Chinese government files extending from 2001 to 2020, including an internal police manual and confidential security guidelines, provided a unique overview of the China game book to repress dissent.
These closely kept detailed documents in Chinese authorities have words how national security agents should identify and control the objectives. The security guidelines have established a model of repression that the Chinese authorities use today on victims abroad, noted Icij.
Half of the 105 objectives interviewed by Icij and its media partners said that family members in China had been intimidated and interviewed by the police or state security leaders. Several have said that intimidation occurred just a few hours after the objectives had participated in demonstrations or public events abroad.
Sixty of the victims thought they had been followed or watched in their adopted country. Twenty-two victims said they had received physical threats or were attacked by civilians who openly supported the Chinese Communist Party (CCC). Nineteen said that he had received suspicious emails or experienced piracy attempts, including by state players.
The previous surveys of the ICIJ exposed the repressive policies of Beijing against Muslim minorities in China which are part of the monitoring of mass surveillance and control of the governments of governments. China targets documents on how, under XI, the authorities have exported and expanded some of these repressive tactics, in order to neutralize individuals perceived as national security threats even if they are outside the country's borders.
The disarming effect of this intimidation sponsored by the state is so powerful that many ethnic militants and minorities abroad have arrested them, fearing that their families to return home to be injured or imprisoned.
ICIJ discovered that even Geneva, that the United Nations calls the capital of peace because of its role as European siege of the United Nations and international organizations dedicated to diplomacy and human rights exceeded frightening Chinese governments.
Human rights activists and lawyers have declared to Icij who had been monitored, harassed or intimidated by people they believed to be Chinese diplomats or government proxies, including delegates of non -governmental organizations. The UN grants the thousands of advisory statutes of NGOs offering groups certain privileges while waiting for them to act without interference from the government. But an ICIJ analysis of 106 NGOs from these NGOs from continental China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan revealed that 59 were closely linked to the Chinese government or to the Communist Party.
The Chinese authorities also abuse Interpol, the largest mechanism in the world for police cooperation, noted Icij and its partners. Thanks to Interpol, China pursues dissidents, powerful businessmen and defenders of the rights of zero authors, in apparent violation of interpols rules. Many targets have discovered that they were only sought after after being arrested at border control.
The targets of China reveal the scope of repression on the demonstrators during the foreign trips of Xi Jinpings. At least seven of the visits abroad of XIS 31 between 2019 and 2024, local police influenced dozens of demonstrators the right to protect the Chinese president from dissent, to hold or arrest militants, often for parasitic reasons. In the cases that the ICIJ analyzed, the campaign to silence the opponents of the Communist Party seems to have involved local police in host countries, revealing to what extent China exercises its political and economic power to put pressure on governments and foreign institutions to comply with its will.
The Icij team
Director: Gerard Ryle
Management editor: Fearg Shiel
Deputy editor general: Annys Shin
Project coordinator: Scilla Alecci
Higher publishers: Whitney Joinner, David Rowell, Dean Starkman
Data and research manager: Delphine Reuter
Deputy data and research data manager: Karrie Kehoe
Reporters: Scilla Alecci, Tamsin Lee-Smith, Jelena Cosic, Nicole Sadek, Carmen Molina Acosta, Roy W. Howard Sam Ellenson, Agustin Armendariz, Jess Escudero, Denise Ajiri, Anonyme
Publishers and associated fact auditors: Kathleen Cahill, Richard HP Sia
Editor's copy: Angie WU
Publishers: Joanna Robin, Tom Stite
Incubation editor: Chris Worthington
Digital and product manager: Hamish Boland Rudder
Digital editor: Joanna Robin
Digital producer: Carmen Molina Acosta
Web developer: Antonio Cucho Gamboa
Social media producer: Daniela Vivas Labrador
Video producer: Scilla Alecci
Chief Technology Office: Pierre Romera Zhang
Deputy chief officer: Caroline Disprat
Technological team: Longust, Miguel Fandor, Bruno Thomas, Brussed Mount, Whistney, Brussed Blesed, Birthday, Marie Giller, Marie Giller.
Design and illustration: Icij
Training manager: Jelena Cosic
Translator: Jane Tang
The investigation team
- Echo Hui (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) Australia
- Hamish Boland-Rudder (Icij) Australia
- Anna SAWERTHAL (the norm) Austria
- Laurin Lorenz (The Standard) Austria
- Stefan Melichar (profile) Austria
- Lars Bov (from Tijd) Belgium
- Delphine Reuter (Icij) Belgium
- Kristof Clerix (Talent) Belgium
- Arthur feels (evening) Belgium
- Jol Mathe (evening) Belgium
- Elizabeth Thompson (CBC) Canada
- FRDric Zalac (CBC) Canada
- Gatan Pouliot (Radio-Canada) Canada
- Brendan Kennedy (Toronto Star) Canada
- Jesse McLean (Toronto Star) Canada
- Maenjka Bai (Otro) Croatia
- Carl Schreck (Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty) Czechia
- Reid Standish (Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty) Czeia
- Lisbeth Quass (Danish Broadcasting Corporation) Denmark
- Niels Fastrup (Danish Broadcasting Corporation) Denmark
- Sren Kristensen (Danish Broadcasting Corporation) Denmark
- John Hansen (Politiken) Denmark
- Sébastian Kjeldtoft (Politiken) Denmark
- Arturo Torres (Code Glass) Ecuador
- Mara Beln Arroyo (Vistazo magazine) Ecuador
- Eero Mntymaa (Yle) Finland
- Kirsi Skn (Yle) Finland
- Dean Starkman (Icij) France
- Liselotte Mas (Le Monde) France
- Simon Lepltre (Le Monde) France
- Graldine Hallot (Radio France) France
- Maxime Tellier (Radio France) France
- Scilla Alecci (Icij) Germany
- Bastian Obermayer (Paper Trail Media / ZDF / Der Spiegel) Germany
- Frederik Obermaier (Paper Trail Media / ZDF / Der Spiegel) Germany
- Maria Christoph (Paper Trail Media / ZDF / Der Spiegel) Germany
- Niklas Pfeiffer (Paper Trail Media / ZDF / Der Spiegel) Germany
- Sophia Stahl (Paper Trail Media / ZDF / Der Spiegel) Germany
- Andras Petho (saykt36) Hungary
- Kamilla Marton (saykt36) Hungary
- Karrie Kehoe (Icij) Ireland
- Colm Keena (The Irish Times) Ireland
- Gloria Riva (Tomorrow) Italy
- Fabio Papetti (Irpimedia) Italy
- Leo Sisti (Espresso) Italy
- Paolo Biondani (Espresso) Italy
- Isabelle Cota (Icij) Mexico
- Gaurav Pokharel (Onlinekhabar) Nepal
- Hanneke Chin-A-Fo (NRC) Netherlands
- Wilmer Heck (NRC) Netherlands
- Paula Penfold (stuff) New Zealand
- Justin Wong (The Post / Stuff) New Zealand
- Hvard Gulddahl (NRK) Norway
- Inghild Eriksen (NRK) Norway
- Ingrid Hjellbakkk Kvamst (NRK) Norway
- Eiliv Frich Flydal (VG) Norway
- Ola Haram (VG) Norway
- Attila Biro (context) Romania
- Mihaela Tanase (context) Romania
- Jelena Cosic (ICIC) Serbia
- Hours Kerl Kramberger (Léger) Slovenia
- Anuka Deli (Outro / Occrp) Slovenia
- Hyeon-Suk Kang (Newstapa) South Korea
- Jiyoon Kim (Newstapa) South Korea
- South Korean forests (Newstapa)
- Braulio Garca Jan (El not) Spain
- Daniele Grasso (El not) Spain
- Jess Escudero (Icij) Spain
- Tobias Andersson Kerblom (Gothenburg-Posten) Sweden
- Linda Kakuli (SVT) Sweden
- Céline Stettler (Tamedia) Switzerland
- Christian Broenniman (Tamedia) Swiss
- Oliver Zihlman (Tamedia) Switzerland
- Sylvain Besson (Tamedia) Switzerland
- Zoe He (Tamedia) Switzerland
- Pelin Nker (DW Türkiye) Türkiye
- Tamsin Lee-Smith (ICIJ) UK
- Maeve McClenaghan (The Guardian) UK
- Rachel Oldroyd (The Guardian) UK
- Tom Burgis (The Guardian) UK
- Agustin Armendariz (ICIJ) US
- Angie Wu (Icij) we
- Annnys Shin (Icij) we
- Ben Dooley (Icij) US
- Carmen Molina Acosta (Icij) US
- Chris Worthington (Icij) US
- Daniela Vivas Labrador (Icij) US
- David Rowell (Icij) we
- Denise Ajiri (Icij) we
- Fearg Shiel (Icij) we
- Joanna Robin (Icij) we
- Kathleen Cahill (Icij) US
- Nicole Sadek (Icij) we
- Richard HP SIA (ICIJ) US
- Sam Ellefson (Icij) US
- Tom Stite (Icij) US
- Whitney Joiner (Icij) US
- Jane Tang (Free Asia Radio) US
- Greg Miller (The Washington Post) US
|
Sources
2/ https://www.icij.org/investigations/china-targets/about-china-targets-investigation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
