CHina Targets is a cross -border investigation led by the international consortium of investigative journalists who discovers the sprawling scope and terrifying tactics of the Beijing campaign to target criticism of regime living abroad.

The 10 -month investigation also reveals how the United Nations has become a staging ground for the Chinese transnational repression under the Xi Jinpings regime and how the Chinese authorities abuse Interpol Rouge for political purposes.

ICIJ and 42 media partners interviewed 105 people in 23 countries that have been targeted by the Chinese authorities in recent years for criticizing the public and private governments. These individuals include Chinese political dissidents and Hong Kong as well as members of the oppressed and Tibetan open minorities.

Journalists have taken extraordinary security measures to protect the identity of victims, many of whom asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals against them or their families and to corroborate evidence of harassment sponsored by the State.

ICIJ and its partners studied internal government documents, examined the secret audio and video recordings of the police interrogations and rushed into confidential UN and Interpol files, court documents and intelligence reports to analyze the authoritarian scope of Beijings.

Previously, invisible Chinese government files extending from 2001 to 2020, including an internal police manual and confidential security guidelines, provided a unique overview of the China game book to repress dissent.

These closely kept detailed documents in Chinese authorities have words how national security agents should identify and control the objectives. The security guidelines have established a model of repression that the Chinese authorities use today on victims abroad, noted Icij.

Half of the 105 objectives interviewed by Icij and its media partners said that family members in China had been intimidated and interviewed by the police or state security leaders. Several have said that intimidation occurred just a few hours after the objectives had participated in demonstrations or public events abroad.

Sixty of the victims thought they had been followed or watched in their adopted country. Twenty-two victims said they had received physical threats or were attacked by civilians who openly supported the Chinese Communist Party (CCC). Nineteen said that he had received suspicious emails or experienced piracy attempts, including by state players.

The previous surveys of the ICIJ exposed the repressive policies of Beijing against Muslim minorities in China which are part of the monitoring of mass surveillance and control of the governments of governments. China targets documents on how, under XI, the authorities have exported and expanded some of these repressive tactics, in order to neutralize individuals perceived as national security threats even if they are outside the country's borders.

The disarming effect of this intimidation sponsored by the state is so powerful that many ethnic militants and minorities abroad have arrested them, fearing that their families to return home to be injured or imprisoned.

ICIJ discovered that even Geneva, that the United Nations calls the capital of peace because of its role as European siege of the United Nations and international organizations dedicated to diplomacy and human rights exceeded frightening Chinese governments.

Human rights activists and lawyers have declared to Icij who had been monitored, harassed or intimidated by people they believed to be Chinese diplomats or government proxies, including delegates of non -governmental organizations. The UN grants the thousands of advisory statutes of NGOs offering groups certain privileges while waiting for them to act without interference from the government. But an ICIJ analysis of 106 NGOs from these NGOs from continental China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan revealed that 59 were closely linked to the Chinese government or to the Communist Party.

The Chinese authorities also abuse Interpol, the largest mechanism in the world for police cooperation, noted Icij and its partners. Thanks to Interpol, China pursues dissidents, powerful businessmen and defenders of the rights of zero authors, in apparent violation of interpols rules. Many targets have discovered that they were only sought after after being arrested at border control.

The targets of China reveal the scope of repression on the demonstrators during the foreign trips of Xi Jinpings. At least seven of the visits abroad of XIS 31 between 2019 and 2024, local police influenced dozens of demonstrators the right to protect the Chinese president from dissent, to hold or arrest militants, often for parasitic reasons. In the cases that the ICIJ analyzed, the campaign to silence the opponents of the Communist Party seems to have involved local police in host countries, revealing to what extent China exercises its political and economic power to put pressure on governments and foreign institutions to comply with its will.

