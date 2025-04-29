The white evangelicals remain among the strongest supporters of Trump





The guests participate in an opening prayer during a rally for President Donald Trump at the Iowa State Fairgrounds to monks, Iowa, on October 9, 2021, before announcing his official race for re -election. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

About three months after the start of President Donald prevails over the second mandate, white evangelical Protestants continue to be among his strongest supporters:

72% approve how Trump currently manages his work as president. 69% evaluate the ethics of senior officials from the Trump administration as excellent or good. 57% say they trust what Trump says more than what the previous presidents said.

Here is a more in -depth examination of the way in which white evangelicals and other major American religious groups see the second Trump administration, on the basis of a PEW Research Center investigation with 3,589 American adults conducted from April 7 to 13, 2025.

How we did that

Pew Research Center conducted this investigation to understand how American religious groups consider President Donald Trump and the recent actions that his administration has taken on key issues.

For this analysis, we interviewed 3,589 adults from April 7 to April 13, 2025. All those who participated in this survey are a member of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited by the national and random sampling of the residential addresses that have agreed to take readings regularly. This type of recruitment gives almost all adults a chance of selection. The interviews were conducted online or by phone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the American adult population by sex, race, ethnic, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Learn more about the ATPS methodology.

Here are the questions used for this report, as well as the answers; Information on the size of the sample for religious groups; and the survey methodology.

Trump approval

Most white evangelicals (72%) say they approve how Trump manages his work as president. White and white Catholic Protestants no longer divided are much more divided, with 51% in each group approving the work that Trump does.

On the other hand, the majority of black Protestants, Hispanic Catholics and unresolved unresolved adults who describe themselves, religiously, as an atheist, agnostic or nothing in particular say that they disapprove of how Trump manages his presidency.

These religious patterns largely reflect the partisan differences. White evangelicals identify massively as a republican or lean, just like the smallest majorities of white and white Catholic Protestants. On the other hand, most black Protestants, Hispanic Catholics and religiously not affiliated adults are democrats or democratic self -employed.

Among the Americans as a whole, the employment approval rating has been in 7 percentage points since February. There have been similar declines among individual religious groups, in particular:

A drop of 6 points in white evangelicals (from 78% to 72%) a drop of 8 points among black Protestants (from 18% to 10%) a drop of 8 points in white Catholics (from 59% to 51%) a drop of 7 points among American non -affiliated American (from 33% to 26%)

Among the American public as a whole and among the main religious groups, current approval notes are tied with what they were at the same time during his first mandate (April 2017).

The ethics of Trump administration officials

About seven out of ten white evangelicals assess the ethics of senior officials from the Trump administration as well (35%) or excellent (34%). On the other hand, among the public overall, most (62%) note the ethics of the Trump administration as just just or poor.

White Catholics are divided into their opinions on the ethical standards of Trumps Top officers: half evaluate them as excellent or good, while half evaluated them as just or poor. And non-vangelic white Protestants look slightly to only fair or poor notes (57% say).

Clear majorities of black Protestants (88%), religious adults religiously (76%) and Hispanic Catholics (72%) say that the ethical standards of the senior officials of the Trump administration are only just or poor.

Trust what Trump says

In addition to approving the employment of Trumps, 57% of white evangelical Protestants say that they trust what he says more than what the previous presidents said during their mandate. 23% additional say they trust Trump's words on this subject than those of the previous presidents, while 19% say they have less confidence in what Trump says.

White and white Catholic Protestants not divided are roughly divided in terms of confidence in words. About four in ten in each group say they trust Trump more than the previous presidents, while roughly the same share say that they trust him less. About two in ten in these groups say they trust the words in the same way as those of the previous presidents.

The majorities of black Protestants (65%) and adults religiously not affiliated (64%) say that they have confidence in what Trump says less than what the previous presidents said in office.

Support for Trump administrations various actions

The opinions of religious groups on the key actions of the new administration generally follow their views of the way Trump manages his work as president.

Three -quarters of the white evangelicals approve the actions of the prevail over the policies of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the federal government. The same share approves Trumps' discounts to federal departments and agencies. And two thirds of white evangelicals support a considerable increase in prices.

In comparison, about half or a few more white and white Catholic Protestants say they approve the actions of Trump administrations on all these questions.

The majorities of black Protestants, Hispanic Catholics and religiously not affiliated adults disapprove of these actions from the Trump administration.

Views of the assets use of decrees

Thinking of the use of decrees, the majorities of black Protestants (70%) and religiously unconvilled adults (62%) say that Trump is too much.

It is also the most common opinion among Hispanic Catholics (58%), non-Vangelic White Protestants (48%) and white Catholics (46%).

Among the white evangelicals, much less (27%) take this point of view. The most common opinion among this group is that Trump is on the right amount per decree (53%).

As is the case on other questions of this analysis, the views of this question closely follow the festive lines.

