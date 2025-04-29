The discussions between the United Kingdom and India on a free trade agreement concluded the final section, the two parties now competing for five unresolved problems, according to an official from New Delhi familiar with the issue.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, will tackle some of these questions during his two-day visit to the United Kingdom who begins on Monday, said the person, asking not to be identified as discussions are deprived. He must meet the secretary of affairs and commerce Jonathan Reynolds and the chancellor of the chessboard Rachel Reeves, added the person.

Among the latest thorny problems delaying the free trade pact are negotiations on the laws provided for the border tax and data on the planned carbon data, the person said. Another bonding point is UKS's demand for greater access to the market for its banks, said the person.

These last mile obstacles are not supposed to derail the talks, said another UK official. Although none of the parties is willing to engage in a deadline, negotiators in the two countries are convinced that political leaders will be able to find a resolution, added the official, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.

A spokesperson for the UKS business and trade department has declared in response to the questions that it would sign only an agreement that is in the best interest of the British people and will lead to growth across the United Kingdom. The Indias Ministry of Commerce and India India has immediately responded to a request for comments.

The negotiations on the ALE which would be India most ambitious in the trade agreement, but originally, began in 2022 under the Prime Minister of the EU Boris Johnson and have missed several self-imposed deadlines since. The return of President Donald Trump to the White House and his protectionist measures pushed countries like India to revive talks with other business partners with more emergency.

Reynolds went to New Delhi earlier this year, the two parties committing to accelerate commercial talks, even if they have not provided a deadline. New Delhi is also in the process of concluding trade agreements with the United States and the European Union by the end of the year, to guarantee relief of prices and strengthen exports. The United States said last week that it had agreed for a trade agreement with India.