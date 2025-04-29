Gaza belongs to the Palestinians, as well as the West Bank and East Jerusalem: Erdogan





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Gaza Strip, as well as the West Bank and East Jerusalem, belonged to the Palestinians. Like East Jerusalem and the West Bank, Gaza belongs to the Palestinians. God wants, our brothers and sisters in Gaza will continue to live forever on the country where they were born, said Erdogan after a meeting of the cabinet in Ankara. Referring to the April 18 meeting of the group of parliaments in support of Palestine, organized by Trkiye, Erdogan reaffirmed Trkiyes unshakable to the Palestinian cause. The Palestinian people have shown several times that they will not go, will not give up their homeland and will never bow against oppression despite all the difficulties and all the acts of barbarism, he said. In the past 18 months, Gaza has witnessed not only of some of the most brutal massacres of the last century, but also of an epic resistance which is a source of pride for all humanity, he added. The Palestinians make up for the jars to receive charity meals from a Beit Lahia kitchen in the north of Gaza Strip on April 24, 2025. (AFP photo) “ All that we say is for peace '' Conviving the actions of Israels to Gaza, Erdogan stressed that nothing can be achieved thanks to blood effusions, nor by cutting food and medical aid. Now, it must be recognized that no place can be reached in Gaza by shed more blood, killing more children and leaving hungry people, thirsty and without medicine, said Erdogan. He called on all parties to resume their spirits and to avoid recklessly wasting the opportunity windows that have opened up to stability in our region, adding that the objective of Trkiyes is regional peace. All we say is for the peace, security and coexistence of all the peoples of our region. God wants, we will continue to work for peace and stability in the future too, concluded Erdogan. People run to shake while a plume of smoke rises above the tents in a camp for the Palestinians displaced during an Israeli strike in northern Khan Yunis in the Southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2025. (AFP photo) More than 52,300 Palestinians, most of them, women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli assault since October 2023. The International Criminal Court published arrest mandates last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for his war against the enclave.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/turkiye/gaza-belongs-to-palestinians-along-with-west-bank-and-east-jerusalem-erdogan-150887/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos