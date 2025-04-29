Donald Trump Jr is launching the executive management club with fees of $ 500,000





Donald Trump Jr. is launching an ultra-exclusive club reserved for members in Washington, DC, with annual membership fees of half a million dollars.

This private club will be the second managed by a member of the Trump family after Mar-A-Lago, the sumptuous complex owned by Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.

Appointed Executive Branch, the new club invites only will be based in Georgetown, according to an invitation obtained by Politico. The publication reports that there is already a waiting list.

From now on, the list of founding members would include the entrepreneur David Sacks, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (the brothers who accused Mark Zuckerberg of having stolen their idea for Facebook) and the venture capital Chamath Palihapitiya.

Trump Jr., 47, is a co-owner alongside the investment banker, Omeed Malik and Zach and Alex Witkoff (Sons of Steve Witkoff, United States sent to the Middle East).

Trumps, the eldest son and Malik would have designed the idea of ​​the club alongside their partners (the Witkoff and Chris Buskirk brothers) at 1789 capital, a conservative venture company. Trump Jr. joined 1789 capital in 2024.

Donald Trump JR is launching his own club reserved for members in Washington with membership fees totaling $ 500,000 (Getty)

According to Politico, the steep cost and the policy only by invitation have been put in place to prevent the media from going out for the benefit of the Trumps cabinet.

The publication, quoting people familiar with the plans, says that the group aims to create the highest private club that Washington has ever had, addressing business and technology scholarships in the hope of comforting the Trump administration.

The independent contacted Trump JRS representatives to comment.

Executive Branch held its inaugural event last weekend after dinner of the White House correspondents, according to the invitation. Among the alleged guests were the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt.

Trump JR.S 'new company comes from decades after his father bought Mar-A-Lago in 1985.

The property is a national historic monument originally ordered by Marjorie Merriweather, heiress of the Post Cereals Company.

The land totals more than 62,000 square feet, with 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces and three bomb shelters.

The property has undergone large renovations, including the addition of five tennis courts and a 20,000 square feet ballroom. It now serves as a private club, a complex and a hotel for paid members, as well as a 3,000 square feet residence for the Trump family.

Trump passed the membership fees from $ 700,000 to $ 1 million a month before his re -election in November 2024.

