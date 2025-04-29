XI underlines the pooling of the force of the working class for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech during a major rally to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the All-China Federation of Unions and Honor Models of Workers and Exemplary Individuals of the Grand Hall of The People in Beijing, Capital of China, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING-Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Monday to pool the force of the country's working class and the vast masses of workers, and translate the great plan to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in reality through hard and earth-to-terre work.

XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks during a large rally to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the All-China Federation of Commercial Unions and Models of Honor and exemplary individuals.

The rally was chaired by Prime Minister Li Qiang. High leaders Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attended the event, and Cai Qi read praises.

In total, 1,670 people were honored as workers in the national model and 756 were recognized as exemplary individuals.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, XI congratulated the winners and extended its greetings to workers, farmers, intellectuals and other workers from all ethnic groups, as well as unions and their staff at all levels, before International Workers' Day, which fell on May 1.

XI noted that the Federation of Unions of All-China has written a magnificent chapter of the workers' movement in the past 100 years since its foundation.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, unions at all levels have united and mobilized the vast masses of workers to make significant contributions to the construction of a moderately prosperous society in all respects as expected and to advance Chinese modernization, he added XI.

No matter how historical conditions and social groups are evolving, the status and role of the working class in China, the fundamental principle of relying with all my heart on the working class, and the nature and functions of the country's unions cannot be shaken, he said.

He stressed that during the last century, the most important realization of theoretical innovation and the practical development of the cause of the movement of party workers was the formation of the development path of the Socialist Syndicate with Chinese characteristics.

The way maintains the overall leadership of the party on the unions and unions of the workers' movement, sticks to the fundamental principle of relying entirely on the working class, undertakes to follow and serve the central task of the party, maintains the political nature of the unions, the long -term pioneering nature.

The central task of the party defines the theme of the time for the workers' movement in China, he said.

During the new trip to the new era, it is imperative to focus on promoting high quality development and motivating the vast masses of workers to target achievements and being innovative and creative, he said.

It is essential to overcome the last science-tech revolution and the vague industrial transformation, and to in-depth strengthen the quality of the country's workforce, XI said.

He called for the promotion of respect for model workers, ethics of work as well as crafts, focusing on the progression of common prosperity and regularly improving the well-being of the large number of employees and workers.

XI called on the whole of society to learn model workers and exemplary individuals and to promote their excellent qualities. Model workers and exemplary individuals should also cherish the honors they have received and continue working hard to get new successes.

Standing to a new historic starting point, unions at all levels must promote high quality development of their work, he said.

Party committees at all levels should strengthen and improve their leadership on unions, study and quickly solve major problems in union work and create favorable conditions for unions to exercise their functions, he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech during a major rally to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the All-China Federation of Unions and Honor Models of Workers and Exemplary Individuals of the Grand Hall of The People in Beijing, Capital of China, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attend a large rally to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of Unions and Models of Honor of all the people of China, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the current state of honorary certificates to the representatives of the winners during a great gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of Unions and Models of Honor of the Capital of China, the workers of the honor models, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the current state of honorary certificates to the representatives of the winners during a great gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of Unions and Models of Honor of the Capital of China, the workers of the honor models, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the current state of honorary certificates to the representatives of the winners during a great gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of Unions and Models of Honor of the Capital of China, the workers of the honor models, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the current state of honorary certificates to the representatives of the winners during a great gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of Unions and Models of Honor of the Capital of China, the workers of the honor models, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the current state of honorary certificates to the representatives of the winners during a great gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of Unions and Models of Honor of the Capital of China, the workers of the honor models, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]