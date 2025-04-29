Politics
XI underlines the pooling of the force of the working class for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech during a major rally to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the All-China Federation of Unions and Honor Models of Workers and Exemplary Individuals of the Grand Hall of The People in Beijing, Capital of China, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]
BEIJING-Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Monday to pool the force of the country's working class and the vast masses of workers, and translate the great plan to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in reality through hard and earth-to-terre work.
XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks during a large rally to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the All-China Federation of Commercial Unions and Models of Honor and exemplary individuals.
The rally was chaired by Prime Minister Li Qiang. High leaders Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attended the event, and Cai Qi read praises.
In total, 1,670 people were honored as workers in the national model and 756 were recognized as exemplary individuals.
On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, XI congratulated the winners and extended its greetings to workers, farmers, intellectuals and other workers from all ethnic groups, as well as unions and their staff at all levels, before International Workers' Day, which fell on May 1.
XI noted that the Federation of Unions of All-China has written a magnificent chapter of the workers' movement in the past 100 years since its foundation.
Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, unions at all levels have united and mobilized the vast masses of workers to make significant contributions to the construction of a moderately prosperous society in all respects as expected and to advance Chinese modernization, he added XI.
No matter how historical conditions and social groups are evolving, the status and role of the working class in China, the fundamental principle of relying with all my heart on the working class, and the nature and functions of the country's unions cannot be shaken, he said.
He stressed that during the last century, the most important realization of theoretical innovation and the practical development of the cause of the movement of party workers was the formation of the development path of the Socialist Syndicate with Chinese characteristics.
The way maintains the overall leadership of the party on the unions and unions of the workers' movement, sticks to the fundamental principle of relying entirely on the working class, undertakes to follow and serve the central task of the party, maintains the political nature of the unions, the long -term pioneering nature.
The central task of the party defines the theme of the time for the workers' movement in China, he said.
During the new trip to the new era, it is imperative to focus on promoting high quality development and motivating the vast masses of workers to target achievements and being innovative and creative, he said.
It is essential to overcome the last science-tech revolution and the vague industrial transformation, and to in-depth strengthen the quality of the country's workforce, XI said.
He called for the promotion of respect for model workers, ethics of work as well as crafts, focusing on the progression of common prosperity and regularly improving the well-being of the large number of employees and workers.
XI called on the whole of society to learn model workers and exemplary individuals and to promote their excellent qualities. Model workers and exemplary individuals should also cherish the honors they have received and continue working hard to get new successes.
Standing to a new historic starting point, unions at all levels must promote high quality development of their work, he said.
Party committees at all levels should strengthen and improve their leadership on unions, study and quickly solve major problems in union work and create favorable conditions for unions to exercise their functions, he added.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech during a major rally to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the All-China Federation of Unions and Honor Models of Workers and Exemplary Individuals of the Grand Hall of The People in Beijing, Capital of China, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]
Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attend a large rally to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of Unions and Models of Honor of all the people of China, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]
Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the current state of honorary certificates to the representatives of the winners during a great gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of Unions and Models of Honor of the Capital of China, the workers of the honor models, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]
Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the current state of honorary certificates to the representatives of the winners during a great gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of Unions and Models of Honor of the Capital of China, the workers of the honor models, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]
Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the current state of honorary certificates to the representatives of the winners during a great gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of Unions and Models of Honor of the Capital of China, the workers of the honor models, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]
Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the current state of honorary certificates to the representatives of the winners during a great gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of Unions and Models of Honor of the Capital of China, the workers of the honor models, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]
Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the current state of honorary certificates to the representatives of the winners during a great gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of Unions and Models of Honor of the Capital of China, the workers of the honor models, April 28, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]
|
Sources
2/ http://en.cppcc.gov.cn/2025-04/29/c_1089521.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- XI calls to rally the working class
- American economy: Suspended animation
- Hockey Canada Trial starts with first witness, security video images
- JALEN HURTS HURTS SKIPS White House Ceremony after Saquon Barkley dragged with Donald Trump before the visit of the Eagles of Philadelphia
- Partnership with the UK, the EU, and Trump
- Buckknell University
- MLB to reign at request to end Pete Rose Ban after Trump's meeting
- Four Hot Takes of the Spring Game from Michigan Football
- The victim of children's abuse children says “Failed” Commissioner
- Simple urine samples can revolutionize early prostate cancer diagnosis
- Survivors are still desperate for humanitarian aid a month after the Miganmar earthquake
- XI underlines the pooling of the force of the working class for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation