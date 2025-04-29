MLB to reign at request to end Pete Rose Ban after Trump's meeting





New York – Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said that he had discussed Pete Rose with President Donald Trump at a meeting two weeks ago, and he planned to reign at a request to end the permanent prohibition of sporting leader's sports leader, who died in September.

Speaking on Monday at a meeting of sports publishers from Associated Press, Manfred said that he and Trump had discussed several questions, including concerns about how immigration policies could have an impact on Cuba, Venezuela and other foreign countries.

Manfred is considering a petition to have increased posthumously from the permanently ineligible list of MLB. The petition was deposited in January by Jeffrey Lenkov, a lawyer in southern California who represented Rose before the death of the All-Star at 17 times at 83.

“I met President Trump two weeks ago … and one of the subjects was Pete Rose, but I'm not going beyond,” said Manfred. “He said what he said publicly. I will not go beyond that in terms of back and forth.”

Trump posted on social networks on February 28 that he planned to issue “a complete forgiveness of Pete Rose”. Trump posted on Truth Social that Rose “should not have played on baseball, but only bet on the victory of his team”.

We do not know what a presidential forgiveness could include. Trump did not specifically mention a tax case in which Rose pleaded guilty in 1990 to two chiefs of deposit of false income tax declarations and served a sentence of five months in prison.

The president said that he would sign a forgiveness for Rose “in the coming weeks” but that he has not addressed the question since.

Rose has achieved 4,256 strokes and also has records for games (3,562) and plates appearances (15,890). He was the 1973 National League MVP and played three winners of the World Series.

An investigation for MLB by lawyer John M. Dowd revealed that Rose had placed many bets on the Reds of Cincinnati to win from 1985 to 1987 while playing and managing the team. Rose agreed with MLB on a permanent ban in 1989.

Lenkov is looking for a reintegration of rose so that he can be considered for the temple of fame. Under a rule adopted by the Salle Board of Directors in 1991, anyone on the permanent ineligible list cannot be considered for the election to the room. Rose asked for a reinstatement in 1997 and met Commissioner Bud Selig in November 2002, but Selig never ruled on the request of Rose. Manfred in 2015 denied the request for reintegration of Rose.

Manfred said that Rose's reintegration was now “a little more complicated than she could seem outside” and did not engage in a calendar, except that “I want to do it quickly as soon as we finish the work”.

“I'm not going to give the pocket veto,” said Manfred. “I will actually make a decision.”

Rose reintegration does not mean that it would automatically appear on a voting bulletin at the renowned temple. We should first be nominated by the Historical Committee of the Salle de la Salle, which is chosen by the Writers 'baseball' Association of America and approved by the Hall Board of Directors.

Manfred said he was in regular contact with President Jane Forbes Clark.

“I mean, believe me, a lot of dialogue of the renown temple on it,” said Manfred.

If it is reintegrated, Rose would be potentially eligible for the consideration of being placed on a ballot to be considered by the classical baseball era of 16 members in December 2027.

Manfred said that he did not think that the current baseball links with legal sports betting should color the views of the case of Rose.

“There is and has always been a clear demarcation between what Rob Manfred, an ordinary citizen, can do on the one hand, and what someone who has the privilege of playing or working in Major League Baseball can do on the other hand for the game,” said Manfred. “The fact that the law has changed and that we sell data and / or sponsorships, which is essentially everything we do, to sports betting companies, I do not think that changes.

“It is a privilege to play Baseball of major leagues. As with each privilege, there are responsibilities. One of these responsibilities is that they do not bet on the game.”

Manfred did not come into the details of his discussion with Trump on players born abroad other than saying that he expressed his concern.

“Given the number of players born abroad that we have, we are always concerned about entry and exit,” said Manfred. “We have had a dialogue with the administration on this subject. And, you know, they are very interested in sports. They understand the unique need to be able to go back and forth, and I will leave that.”

