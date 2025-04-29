



Philadelphia – President Donald Trump organizes the Super Bowl 2025 champion, Philadelphia Eagles, in the White House on Monday, but several players, including the quarter Jalen Hurts, jump the celebration.

Hurts and other players cited schedule conflicts such as the reasons for their absences, according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment on publicly and spoke under the cover of anonymity.

In his first mandate, Trump invited and then canceled a celebration for the Eagles in 2018 after the first title of the Franchise Super Bowl. Rather, he launched his own brief “Celebration of America” ​​after he became clear that most players were not going to introduce themselves.

Questioned by a journalist on the red carpet of the gala of Time magazine last week if he would participate in the visit of the White House, Hurts responded with an clumsy “UM” and a long silence before moving away.

The star of the Eagles, the Ballon Ball Saquon Barkley, visited Trump this weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and took a tour with the president in Washington on Air Force One, then in the White House on Marine One.

Saquon Barkley spent the day playing with President Trump in Trump National in Bedminster on Sunday, and the pair gave himself from New Jersey to DC thereafter.

Trump told journalists on Sunday that he thought Barkley was a “nice guy”.

Barkley, meanwhile, rejected criticism on social networks to spend time with Trump. He noted that he had a golf course with former president Barack Obama, a democrat.

“Maybe I respect the office, not a concept that is difficult to understand,” published Barkley on X.

Barkley fled with the offensive price of the year last year after rushing for 2,005 yards, eighth best in the history of the NFL. It was his first season with the Eagles.

Trump attended the decisive victory of the Super Bowl at the Eagles in New Orleans on the Chiefs of Kansas City. He predicted before the match that the Chiefs would win and made sumptuous praise for the quarter-Arrière of chefs Patrick Mahomes.

After the match, Trump made fun of the pop star Taylor Swift, who goes out with the teammate of Mahomes, Travis Kelce. Swift faced hoots of certain fans at some point during the match when she appeared on the Jumbotron.

Swift had approved Trump's democratic opponent Kamala Harris, in the 2024 elections.

“The only one to have had a more difficult night than the chiefs of Kansas City was Taylor Swift. She was hook of the stadium. Maga is very ruthless!” Trump wrote on his social platform for truth.

Copyright 2025 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/post/saquon-barkley-hangs-donald-trump-ahead-philadelphia-eagles-white-house-visit-celebrate-super-bowl-victory/16269361/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

