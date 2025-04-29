XI calls to rally the working class





President Xi Jinping delivered a speech on Monday in the great people of the people in Beijing during a rally to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the Federation of All-China unions and to honor the workers of the national model and exemplary individuals. (Photo / xinhua)

President Xi Jinping called to pool the force of the working class of the country and workers in a powerful force to make larger contributions to the new era, while China embarks on a new trip to build a large country and advance national rejuvenation.

XI, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks on Monday during a rally to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Foundation of the All-China Federation of Unions and the honor of the workers of the national model and exemplary individuals.

The Federation, which was founded in 1925 with 540,000 members, is currently the largest world union, with a number of members of nearly 300 million.

XI said that during the last century, under the direction of the CPC, the Federation united and mobilized the working class to focus on the key tasks of the party at each historic period.

“Practice in the past 100 years has fully proven that the working class in our country is indeed the strongest and most reliable class base in the CPC,” he said.

XI also spoke strongly about the role of Chinese unions as a bridge and link between the party and the workers, claiming that these unions are both representatives and defenders of workers' interests.

“Whatever the way in which the conditions of the time and social groups develop and change, the position and role of the working class in our country must be supported without unleashing; the fundamental policy of relying entirely on the working class must be supported unshakly,” he said.

XI has urged unions to guide workers to meet the challenges of the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, to advance in the development of emerging industries and to explore the culture of future industries, thus providing new impetus for high quality development of the country.

In the wake of the latest series of technological revolution and industrial transformation, XI underlined the need to increase the ranks of high caliber workers to build an educated, qualified and innovative workforce.

He also called for efforts to create better conditions of employment and working, as well as better reflect the work of workers, skills, knowledge and innovation in the distribution of income, in order to give people an increasingly fulfillment, happiness and security.

Addressing a rally of 1,670 workers in the national model and 756 exemplary individuals, XI said that these were models for the people and the pillars of the nation. He encouraged them to cherish their laurels and continue to make new achievements.

When Xi said that it was necessary to ensure that work pride is becoming a social norm and that public work support is encouraged, the public broke out in enthusiastic applause.

Chen Keying, engineer of China National Offshore Oil Corp, said that the words of Xi had greatly motivated him as a worker engaged in oil and gas extraction at the Southern China Sea.

“Offshore extraction is full of challenges. The generation after the generation of offshore oil workers fought and fought courageously, transmitting a model work ethics and the spirit of quality work,” said Chen, promising to fulfill the mission and the glory of the workers of the new era with concrete actions.

Monday's event was the 17th award ceremony at state level for workers in the national model and exemplary individuals. The first reward ceremony of this type took place in 1950 and the event took place every five years since 1995.

In addition to those working in traditional sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, honored people included representatives of new professions such as the delivery service.

Gao Feng, a Meituan delivery man, who was recognized as a national model worker this year, said that honor at the state level fully demonstrates the care and the country's concerns for the new workforce.

“I think that the power of an individual can be small, but the power of a group is immense. This price does not belong to me alone, but also belongs to our whole group,” he said.

While May 1 marks International Workers' Day, President XI also granted festive greetings and best wishes to workers in the country.



