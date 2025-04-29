



Tyrans arrive at a sticky end, which suggests it. Richard III and Coriolanus made bloody outings. More recently, Saddam Hussein went to the gallows, Slobodan Milosevic went to prison, Bashar al-Assad entered exile. Libyas Muammar Kadhafafi was put on the ground in a sewer. Tyrannia, Greek Trannos (absolute sovereign), is generally fueled by pride and leads inevitable to enemies. Tyrans are for reversal. Their fall is a saving grace.

Tyrannia, in its many forms, is back in vogue, and everyone knows who blame. To be fair, suggesting similarities between above -mentioned abominable individuals and Donald Trump would be quite wrong. In key respect, it is worse. Measured by the will and the ability to harm the poorest and most vulnerable worlds, producing global economic chaos and threatens nuclear annihilation, Trump is only dangerous and more and more day by day.

In any notional league of tyranny, Trump is at the top of the table, with Russia Vladimir Putin who follows closely at the back. If these two narcissists formed a partnership (a frightening but not completely improbable thought), this could be called Monsters R Us. In a disorderly globe, the queue of strong budding men to join their club.

However, like all tyrants, old and new, Trump has to fall. How can Némesis be reached peacefully and quickly? While he marks 100 days back in power next week, these questions are gaining urgency. Did the 47th premeditated presidents shed a democracy ball in the United States, laws, values ​​and dreams? How can the remains of the rules based on the rules be recovered? Who or what will dethrone it?

Political failures and personal misconduct generally do not collapse a presidency. The American constitution is adamant: incompetence is protected; Cupidity has a fixed term. Trump is in power until 2029 unless the third time is the third time has been welcomed? For high crimes and crimes, or tried unfit under article 4 of the 25th amendment. With JD VANCE, his vice-man from Yes-Man, playing the Oval Office Boarder and the flooded congress of Converts Maga, such procedural defense seems unlikely.

Public support certainly slips. The last weeks of demonstrations nationwide, concerns about inflation and savings, and anger at federal financing cuts, in cultural war and mass fire, reflect a threat to a way of life. The polls show that Trump loses the middle of the roads whose votes ended Biden's interrelage. However, despite a royal resemblance to another tyrant, King George III, a second American revolution is far away.

Many turn to the courts for rescue. The judges continue to challenge Trump's diktats on deportations and other questions. It was a New York jury who sentenced Trump of 34 crimes last year, but unfortunately failed to encroach him. His companies are accused on several occasions of fraud. Now it is suggested that the doctrine of major questions tested by the Supreme Court could bring it to the heel. This obliges the government to demonstrate a clear authorization from the congress when it makes decisions of great economic and political importance, said American law professor Aaron Tang. Its restraint in a way.

In the country of Watergate, will the media bring back the low tyrant? It is an affectionate hope. The main press organizations, undermined by social networks and tsunamis of official lies, are in high level mockery as a liberal providers of false news. They are faced with expensive legal challenges and pure and simple prohibitions, as in Trumps Malious Gulf of America Vendetta with Associated Press. The basic concepts of objective relationships are burned while the White House promotes right and pro-Trump sockets. The free, forced press is not so intimidated as they are prudent.

This fight also has moral and ethical aspects and, since it is the United States, prayer is a powerful weapon in the hands of those who kill the bad guys. Seven mortal sins Vainglory or Pride, Greed or Covetousness, Lust, Envie, Gluttony, Wrath, Sloth Trump are full, mortally guilty. In Isaiah (13,11), the Lord gives a just warning: I will put an end to the pride of the arrogant and humiliates the insolence of tyrants. God knows, maybe hell listens to. Miracles occur.

Of all the tools in the Tyran-Toppling toolbox, none is as potentially decisive as those provided by Trumps' own stupidity. Most people understand how worthy of a value for a valuable monkey is that rewards Putin and betrays Ukraine. Does Trump seriously believe that his support for mass murder in Gaza, the threats of attacking Iran and the reckless Bombing of Yemen will end the Middle East conflict and will win a Nobel Peace Prize?

At almost all measures, prevails over the war of chaotic world prices hurts American consumers, damaging businesses and reducing the influence of the United States. It is a boon for China and an attack on longtime allies and trade partners such as Great Britain. Big Big Tech boosters know that this is like many Republicans. But they dare not tell the truth to power.

And then there is greed, the flagrant and shameless groubard which has already borne accusations of negotiation of initiates, oligarchic kleptocracy and a myriad of conflicts of interest without malence by the 17 guard dogs of the surveillance government of the Trump government. His relatives and companies are again pursuing foreign romantic agreements. Corruption on this scale cannot pass indefinitely indefinitely. Avarice alone can prevail over defeat.

All this indicates a conclusion: as a tyrant, and even less as president, Trump is in fact quite useless and like his failures, his frustrations and his fantasies multiply, he will become more and more dangerously unstable. The biggest enemy is Trump. Those who save the United States and themselves in the country and abroad must employ all democratic means to contain, dissuade, undress and deposit it. But at the moment, the best hope that is that, drowning in pride, Trump will destroy himself.

