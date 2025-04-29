Canada's votes in central election transformed by Trump





Watch: what really cares about Canadians – beyond the sound of Trump

The Canadians will vote on Monday in a pivotal election which was completely transformed by US President Donald Trump.

The conservatives seemed some to win any competition by a landslide at the start of the year, until Trump's prices and beards on Canada “51st state” overthrew the country's policy and injected a new life to the Liberal Party of Mark Carney.

The last surveys suggest that the Liberals are slightly in advance, although the race has tightened during last week and that the conservative leader Pierre Hairy says that his party can win.

The 36 -day campaign ended on a dark note while party leaders responded to the Saturday evening car who killed 11 people in Vancouver.

Carney, the outgoing Prime Minister, canceled a stop in Hamilton on Sunday morning to contact the nation following the attack, which saw a RAM SUV in a crowd gathered for a local Philippin festival.

Hairyvre, meanwhile, added a campaign stop in Mississauga, a suburb of Toronto, to speak there with members of the Philippine community.

Later in the day, Carney organized a wave of events in three provinces – Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia – in a last pressure to obtain voting in western Canada, where conservatives have more support.

Trump's decision to impose 25% of prices on the northern neighbor of America and its repeated threats to annex the country while the “51st state” has attracted deep anger as well as feelings of Canadian nationalism. This led hockey fans to huer the American national anthem before the matches, a sign of the way in which decades of stable relations in Canada were suddenly shaken.

Watch: the Trump effect and other things to watch for Canada votes

The American president came to dominate on the campaign track, the competition being considered by many as a referendum on how Canada should approach the fresh man in his second mandate in the White House.

During campaign stops, Carney, 60, has often spoken of the need to counter an existential threat from President Trump, who, according to him, “tried to break so that the United States could own us”.

He positioned himself as best suited to direct the country through the current crisis, based on his experience as a former central banker of Canada during the great recession and for the United Kingdom at the Bank of England during Brexit.

During a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Sunday, Carney said that Canada should strengthen its links with other “reliable business partners” such as the United Kingdom and the European Union. Earlier in the elections, he said that the old relationship that Canada had appreciated with the United States for decades was “finished”.

Getty images

Carney campaigned in three different provinces on Sunday in a last push to bring out the vote

Getty images

Hairy presented himself as the candidate for change for those who want a liberal rule in Canada

Meanwhile, the conservative chief Hairy made his last stops in Ontario where the polls indicate that his party is behind. The populated province houses 122 seats in Parliament out of 343 which could change the outcome of the elections. A party must win 172 seats to have a majority government. The liberals currently hold 152 seats, the greatest number of all parties, but they should collect a large number of seats to control the House of Commons.

A large part of the Hairy courier focused on what he called the “lost liberal decade” under the direction of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who resigned earlier this year when his party was in difficulty in the polls.

The conservative chief has often brought frustrations with regard to housing costs, inactions and crime to present themselves as the change that Canadians need.

“We have to vote for the change so that you can allow you food and houses,” he told the supporters during a campaign stop in Peterborough, a city northeast of Toronto.

And with the elections that are preparing like a race between the conservatives and the liberals, the small parties had trouble gaining ground.

The New Democratic Party (NPD) on the left, led by Jagmeet Singh, faces the prospect of losing a certain number of seats as it drags behind the separatist Bloc, which only manages candidates in the French -speaking province of Quebec.

Singh canceled a number of campaign events on Sunday in the light of the deadly attack in Vancouver. The chief of the NPD, who presents himself at the re -election in a district of Vancouver, met supporters at the Lapu Lapu festival a few minutes before the attack. He seemed visibly emotional when he spoke to the media afterwards.

Throughout the elections, Singh called on Canadians to vote for the candidates of his party so that they can act as control of power in Ottawa.

The block also had trouble, with fears about Trump's threats and the future anxiety of Canada throughout the country and pushing voters to the largest federal parties.

Historically, Canada has only been directed by liberal or conservative governments.

While President Trump was a central figure in Canada's election, he avoided commenting on his result.

But the Trump administration continued its rhetoric on the takeover of Canada. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NBC on Sunday, the press that “the president said on several occasions that he thought that Canada would be better as a state”.

The polls will open local time at 8:30 am on Monday in Newfoundland and Labrador (12:00 GMT). The elections extend over six time zones, the last surveys ending in British Columbia at 7:00 p.m. (3:00 am GMT on Tuesday).

A record number of Canadians – more than 7 million – have already voted in advance.

