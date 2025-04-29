Donald Trump takes Jab at Taylor Swift on the loss of the Super Bowl of the Chiefs





While celebrating the victory of the Super Bowl in 2025 of the Philadelphia Eagles, Donald Trump turned his attention to Taylor Swift and the Chiefs of Kansas City.

While he was talking about Eagles and their trip to become the 2025 champions during his speech to the White House, Trump took a blow to Swift, 35.

Trump, 78, noted that the Eagles were facing the chefs, including Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce and said that the Super Bowl was “a little surprising” but “an incredible game during his address.

Trump mentioned Swift by mentioning that he “was there, I looked in person”, during the match in New Orleans on February 9, who marked the first time that an exercise president attended a Super Bowl.

“I was there with Taylor Swift,” said Trump on Monday. “How did it work?” He asked, laughing at the crowd, before repeating the question: “How did it work?”

Donald Trump and the Eagles of Philadelphia on April 28, 2025 in the White House.

Andrew Harnik / Getty

Trump's boost in Swift comes after the previous attacks against the singer. In September 2024, following the approval of Swift of his presidential opponent Kamala Harris, he wrote “I hate Taylor Swift!” In an article on social social. He followed the post with an appearance on Fox & Friends the next day, where he continued to strike Swift.

“I was not a fan of Taylor Swift,” he said on the show. “It was just a matter of time. … But she is a very liberal person. She always seems to approve a democrat. And Shell probably put a price on the market.”

In other parts of his speech, the president spoke of the controversial game “Tash Push” of the Eagles, completed the star who was facing him in Saquon Barkley and invited players like Lane Johnson to speak to the podium.

Several Eagles players, including the quarter-Arrière Star and the Super Bowl MVP, Jalen Hurts, were significantly absent from the team visit to the White House on Monday. Trump's speech during the Eagles visit recognized the contribution of injuries to the 2025 championship, calling it “formidable player” despite the absence of the quarter.

A few hours before the team's visit, the correspondent of the White House NBC News, Yamiche Alcindor, reported that the Eagles quarter of the Arrière would miss the trip, as well as other members of the Super Bowl 2025 championship team. “A White House official confirms that the quarter of @jalenhurts will not visit the White House when the Champions of the Super Bowl Afternoon, “wrote Alcindor in an article on X.

“The White House says that injuries and other players who cannot attend have” timetable conflicts “,” she added.

NBC Philly's journalist John Clark noted that Hurts, Devonta Smith, Aj Brown and “many defense members” were not present during the visit to a post on X.

