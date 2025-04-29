BOris Johnson disguised on dinosaur for his son Wilfs fifth anniversary. Johnson opted for a Tyrannosaurus costume, while his wife Carrie went with a triceratops platform. She posted the photos on Instagram, subtitled when your son asks you if real dinosaurs could come to her party, we knew what we had to do. Capping money, fundamentally.

By par, I even thought that very young children knew, certainly after their compulsory visit to the Natural History Museum, that the dinosaurs are all very safely dead. Obviously, the young Wilf inherited his father Flair for fantasy and melodrama.

The average cost of a children's birthday party in the United Kingdom is 524. A report yesterday, highlighting the fate of the party supply sector, revealed that Half of low -income families can no longer afford even a budget for their child. For these parents, the Instagram messages of the huge mansion of the family in the Oxfordshire must be a difficult watch. Her husband now charges more than 150,000 to give conferences to the United States, which shows that it is an old cruel world, taking into account his file in office.

Again, I have the satisfaction of knowing that at 60 years old, unlike Boris (who has six weeks my elder), I dress in days of dinosaurs is over. (Until the grandchildren arrive, at least.) Boris must obtain the equipment the year after year for the predictable, Romy and Frank following hard on the Wilfs heels.

I'm not sure it's a bad thing if we have to slow down our children's birthdays. The hired costumes and the artists are standard these days. Perhaps all these magicians and clowns, as well as the manufacturers of balloons and cakes too, can over time recycle and contribute to the essential reindustrialisation of the country, by creating new steelworks or ball factories and other useful companies.

I think that 524 on a children's party is crazy, part of the dangerous marketing of childhood and lazy subcontracting of parenting which also sees adults cheerfully handing young electronic devices through which they can access all kinds of horrors.

I don't want to go everything in my day, but in my day, when my son, now 28, was five years old, I disguised myself as an emperor Zurg Toy Using an old curtain and a water pistol. My daughter, three years old, accompanied me like baby Zurg. A good time, still affectionately recalled, was passed by all.

Sorry to be the voice of sadness, but maybe the economy of ostentatious birthdays may well be the beginning. What was previously considered to be discretionary expenses for life rituals is now considered by many as essential, a need rather than a lack, and we have personal debt to prove it.

The average marriage in the United Kingdom is now more than 25,000. The average family spends just over 900 for Christmas. Halloween has about 25 per person. Easter arrives at 37 per person. Are these expenses justified? Do we have a value for money? I know that the company needs circuses as well as bread, but we have gone to circuses for circuses in recent decades.

The most controversial, the average Brit spends about 1,700 per year on vacation. I heard a father recently interviewed on the radio about the cost of living. No father, he said in the tone of a man enduring an unfair shock sacrifice, should have to tell his child that they cannot go on vacation. Really? Why not? It happened all the time.

Marathon runners are a state

I had mixed feelings on marathons. It is a great success to travel 26.2 miles. Or even walk 26.2 miles, which anyone who blocks more than six and a half hours effectively. With my knees, I am fighting, so well everyone.

Again, look at the state of many runners towards the end of the race. Some of them seem not only exhausted, but broken, as if they have done lasting damage. If they have not trained properly, or they are overweight, or get older, it is quite possible. I know a guy who permanently destroyed the tendons in his feet by fighting in the shopping center. In addition to the foot, ankle and knee injuries, marathons can also trigger kidney and heart problems.

At the elite level, and for dedicated amateur athletes, running 26 miles is perfectly healthy. For many others determined to achieve this personal objective, even to the point of self -destruction, 26 miles seem to me simply too bloody.

France's food coupling

For a fortnight now, to contain the spread of foot and mouth diseases, the British have been prohibited from bringing most of the articles of meat and dairy products from continental Europe. It caused very little noise. This is partly because it is a reasonable precaution, but also, I think, because almost no one fills their Salami and Camembert suitcase, given the many delicious alternatives available in the United Kingdom.

When I first went abroad in the 1970s, it was required to bring something authentically spicy to home from France, Spain or Italy, even if delicacy generally exploded everywhere in your luggage. Showing your cosmopolitan identification information via the personal import of food products was done. I abandoned a long time ago, after an eruption of catastrophic Greek yogurt, roughly when this product was sold in British stores. Most travelers seem to have done the same.