Politics
Boris and Carrie could have said no to dress in dinosaurs
BOris Johnson disguised on dinosaur for his son Wilfs fifth anniversary. Johnson opted for a Tyrannosaurus costume, while his wife Carrie went with a triceratops platform. She posted the photos on Instagram, subtitled when your son asks you if real dinosaurs could come to her party, we knew what we had to do. Capping money, fundamentally.
By par, I even thought that very young children knew, certainly after their compulsory visit to the Natural History Museum, that the dinosaurs are all very safely dead. Obviously, the young Wilf inherited his father Flair for fantasy and melodrama.
The average cost of a children's birthday party in the United Kingdom is 524. A report yesterday, highlighting the fate of the party supply sector, revealed that Half of low -income families can no longer afford even a budget for their child. For these parents, the Instagram messages of the huge mansion of the family in the Oxfordshire must be a difficult watch. Her husband now charges more than 150,000 to give conferences to the United States, which shows that it is an old cruel world, taking into account his file in office.
The Johnsons with Amanda Frolich, who helped organize the birthday party
Again, I have the satisfaction of knowing that at 60 years old, unlike Boris (who has six weeks my elder), I dress in days of dinosaurs is over. (Until the grandchildren arrive, at least.) Boris must obtain the equipment the year after year for the predictable, Romy and Frank following hard on the Wilfs heels.
I'm not sure it's a bad thing if we have to slow down our children's birthdays. The hired costumes and the artists are standard these days. Perhaps all these magicians and clowns, as well as the manufacturers of balloons and cakes too, can over time recycle and contribute to the essential reindustrialisation of the country, by creating new steelworks or ball factories and other useful companies.
I think that 524 on a children's party is crazy, part of the dangerous marketing of childhood and lazy subcontracting of parenting which also sees adults cheerfully handing young electronic devices through which they can access all kinds of horrors.
I don't want to go everything in my day, but in my day, when my son, now 28, was five years old, I disguised myself as an emperor Zurg Toy Using an old curtain and a water pistol. My daughter, three years old, accompanied me like baby Zurg. A good time, still affectionately recalled, was passed by all.
Sorry to be the voice of sadness, but maybe the economy of ostentatious birthdays may well be the beginning. What was previously considered to be discretionary expenses for life rituals is now considered by many as essential, a need rather than a lack, and we have personal debt to prove it.
The average marriage in the United Kingdom is now more than 25,000. The average family spends just over 900 for Christmas. Halloween has about 25 per person. Easter arrives at 37 per person. Are these expenses justified? Do we have a value for money? I know that the company needs circuses as well as bread, but we have gone to circuses for circuses in recent decades.
The most controversial, the average Brit spends about 1,700 per year on vacation. I heard a father recently interviewed on the radio about the cost of living. No father, he said in the tone of a man enduring an unfair shock sacrifice, should have to tell his child that they cannot go on vacation. Really? Why not? It happened all the time.
Marathon runners are a state
I had mixed feelings on marathons. It is a great success to travel 26.2 miles. Or even walk 26.2 miles, which anyone who blocks more than six and a half hours effectively. With my knees, I am fighting, so well everyone.
Again, look at the state of many runners towards the end of the race. Some of them seem not only exhausted, but broken, as if they have done lasting damage. If they have not trained properly, or they are overweight, or get older, it is quite possible. I know a guy who permanently destroyed the tendons in his feet by fighting in the shopping center. In addition to the foot, ankle and knee injuries, marathons can also trigger kidney and heart problems.
At the elite level, and for dedicated amateur athletes, running 26 miles is perfectly healthy. For many others determined to achieve this personal objective, even to the point of self -destruction, 26 miles seem to me simply too bloody.
France's food coupling
For a fortnight now, to contain the spread of foot and mouth diseases, the British have been prohibited from bringing most of the articles of meat and dairy products from continental Europe. It caused very little noise. This is partly because it is a reasonable precaution, but also, I think, because almost no one fills their Salami and Camembert suitcase, given the many delicious alternatives available in the United Kingdom.
When I first went abroad in the 1970s, it was required to bring something authentically spicy to home from France, Spain or Italy, even if delicacy generally exploded everywhere in your luggage. Showing your cosmopolitan identification information via the personal import of food products was done. I abandoned a long time ago, after an eruption of catastrophic Greek yogurt, roughly when this product was sold in British stores. Most travelers seem to have done the same.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thetimes.com/life-style/celebrity/article/boris-and-carrie-could-just-have-said-no-to-dressing-as-dinosaurs-m523dv0sl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Kalani Sitake navigates NCAA Landscape Deseret News
- Increased diagnosis of autism is changing the way we think about neurodiversity
- Trump's support decreases nationally and through demography, show polls
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, touches on the second fastest IPL Century, Breaks T20 Record | Cricket -Nieuws
- Boris and Carrie could have said no to dress in dinosaurs
- Crown summarizes the case for new jury in the trial of hockey players together
- Donald Trump takes Jab at Taylor Swift on the loss of the Super Bowl of the Chiefs
- Mens Tennis Set to host in NCAA Tournament – Stanford Cardinal
- Homan advocates the defends of the children of the US citizens
- US Cellular T-Mobile Sale can have an impact on 8 Tennessee stores
- ICJ said: Israel support using 'as war weapons'
- Canada's votes in central election transformed by Trump