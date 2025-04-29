Trump's support decreases nationally and through demography, show polls





Washington President Trump has experienced the highest approval notes in his political career when he came into office in January, with around half of the country favorable when he returns. However, at 100 days after his second mandate, Trump fell on bass stockings similar to those who challenged his presidency the first time.

Survey data in several research companies agreed to say that the processing of the economy, as well as the prospect of a constitutional confrontation with the courts, eroded the support he obtained among the independent and non -enthusiastic voters in 2024 Swing districts which obtained his decisive return to the White House.

But it is not only these groups that lose confidence in the president. Larry a decline at all levels, told The Times Jocelyn Kiley, director of American political research at the Pew Research Center.

A PEW survey published last week revealed that 59% of respondents now disapprove of the presidents' professional return, and only 40% approve a historically low approval note at this stage for any modern president, with the exception of Trump himself, who performed at a statistically similar level during the same period of his first mandate. Other surveys published last week from Yougov, Ipsos / Reuters, Fox News and American Research Group, revealed that the margin of public disappointment for Trump's professional performance was greater than 10 percentage points.

Only one other president in the past 45 years, Bill Clinton, interviewed below 50% approval at this stage of his presidency and Clinton was barely underwater, at 49%, during this time.

Two of the most important trumps of high -level programs seem to drag it. Among the people interviewed by PEW, 59% of respondents found that the Trumps team had been negligent in its campaign to reduce government size. The same number disapproves of the presidents' pricing policies after Trump announced a world trade war against the allies and enemies this month.

Another survey, from Ipsos / Reuters, revealed that the approval note on the economy had fallen at 37% a figure on a policy that has long been one of its relative forces, said Kiley. The exit survey of the November elections revealed that 53% of voters considered Trump as more reliable than his democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, on the economy.

Without expensive daily monitoring polls, and without more data to analyze over a longer period, it is difficult for researchers to determine if only one point or a single event caused a sharp collapse in the support of the presidents. But his interrogation around prevailing on the decision to launch a world trade war on April 2, taking prices on friends and enemies that economists have advanced could send the country to the recession, have shown a general disapproval between the party's parties.

And a clear majority of Americans, including two -thirds of the Republicans and 90% of the Democrats, said that the Trump administration should follow the decisions of the federal courts, in the midst of the question of whether the White House defies the orders of the judges. Even higher percentages said Trump was required to follow the ordinances of the Supreme Court.

Another survey, published Friday by the New York Times / Siena, revealed that 54% of Americans thought that Trump exceeded the powers at his disposal, with even more important majorities describing his presidency as chaotic and frightening. The approval between the self -employed of their survey recorded at only 29%.

Donald Trump has been elected for four reasons: lowering inflation, juice of the economy, stopping illegal immigration and moving away from the cultivation of awakening, said Whit Ayres, veteran of republican pollsters who consult the Republican senators and governors for more than three decades. The policies that are adopted, in particular on the prices, had the effect of increasing inflation and slowing down the economy exactly the reasons why people voted for him.

He clearly obtained his best notes on immigration, but even there he undermines his forces by what seems to ignore clear judicial orders, added Ayres. Everyone agrees to expel immigrants who have committed crimes. But it is very different from the expulsion of people wrongly, without hearing, to prisons abroad without the capacity of parole.

The PEW survey also revealed that Trumps' support was self -raining on demographic lines. Support among Hispanic voters is down to 27%, compared to 36% at the start of his mandate. Likewise, its approval is down 14% compared to 19% among black voters, and 29%, compared to 47% among Asian American voters, a particularly significant drop which could be awarded to a small sample for the subgroup, said Kiley.

He was really seen in demographic groups, said Kiley, but a key difference is that his approval rating has decreased a little more sharply among the people who voted for him but strong supporters.

Each president, starting his first mandate, often has a short honeymoon period, added Kiley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2025-04-28/trumps-polling-support-dropping-nationwide-across-demographics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos