False diplomas, information on floods and epistemic chaos





Jakarta –

The news and the dissemination of information on the authenticity of Joko Widodo's S1 diploma have constantly confused and divide some people. Some do not believe in this information, some hesitate, and some believe that the diploma is indeed false. In addition, some figures who are the same former students of the University also question the authenticity of the diploma.

The confusion linked to the truth of this information gave birth to a condition called epistemic chaos (Epistemic chaos), namely chaos in shared knowledge when the facts become relative, a crisis of confidence emerges, and everyone feels entitled to the version of his own truth (Lee, 2018; Rauch, 2021).

Epistemic chaos becomes something difficult to avoid in the middle of the opening of public information channels. Various interests flood public space with correct information, erroneous but accidental information (information for example), erroneous and intentional information (speech speech), and correct information but is used to harm (shopping centers).

Various tools can be used to check the truth of the information, for example on the X platform, users can directly request the truth of the information in Grok. However, it takes a more serious policy and steps if you want to save our life from the loss of truth and a greater “chaos”.

Future policies and steps

There are several policies and steps that must be taken to prevent and overcome epistemic chaos. First, the government or the power regime (supporting parties and politicians) must provide an example and leave a political communication strategy that uses disinformation.

The distrust of certain people in the authenticity of the diploma of Joko Widodo, although this can be created from the strategy of the opposition group of the opposition group of Joko Widodo, it could be the continuation of the distrust caused by the previous epistemic chaos such as the controversy of the capital of the archipelago and the production of Esemka cars.

In the era of information disclosure, the public can more easily clarify the truth of the information provided by the government. Political communication strategies that use the provision are not relevant to the non -totalitarian democratic regime.

The stage of President Prabowo who invited journalists to transmit / respond to everything related to the problem of the State and even to recognize the weaknesses of communication should be appreciated as a form of honesty which is very important to maintain public confidence. Honesty is the key to avoiding the erosion of confidence in truth, even if those who do not like will always be critical and negative of everything they do (haters gonna hate).

In addition, we hope that President Prabowo will improve the public communication model which is problematic and will give an example to the community by not using political communication strategies that use disinformation.

Second, although there is a risk of emergence of poor information and disinformation, the freedom to express opinions and information must be guaranteed by the State. The corridors must be understood together so that the freedom to transmit information does not cause epistemic chaos.

The disposition of the opposition, civilian groups or even individuals who are opposed to the power regime are phenomena which appear more massively with the use of social media. As long as he is still in a corridor that does not spread hostility (hate speech), insulting (calumny), polluting the reputation of others (defamation), and slander (slander), the dissemination of critical information can be interpreted as a discourse that can be debated and verified.

An independent and credible institution or instrument is needed that can be used to check whether there is information or information that concerns the public. With the controversy of diplomas, for example, the Ministry of Higher Education may consider revising the regulations of the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology number 50 of 2024 concerning the diploma, the certificate of competence and the certificate of higher education professional.

In the regulations, the validity principle has been regulated, namely the principle to ensure the authenticity of diplomas and the ease of verifying the validity of the owner. But in these regulations, it is not specific to the way of ensuring the authenticity of the diploma and verifying the validity of the owner in order to make the controversy over the authenticity of the S1 diploma of Joko Widodo.

Responsible

The information campaign and the knowledge of the hoaks have been carried out in the community and must always be carried out. Education and campaigns to be more responsible and not distributing poor information is also important. The community must understand that the propagation of bad information and slander can be something more cruel than murder because it causes a mistake, a division and a disturbance in the life of the state.

Thus, commitment to moral responsibilities and critical thinking skills becomes an important aspect to maintain a comfortable and peaceful community life. If the community does not protect public space against lies, then what will be lost is not only confidence, but also the life of the community itself.

Yanuar Agung Anggoro Faculty of Social and Political Sciences of the University of Gadjah Mada, lecturer

