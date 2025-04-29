The appellant LBC asks a brutal question to Kemi Badenoch on the radio live because she says “ I am sorry ''

The leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, was confronted on the radio live by a former conservative voter and calling of LBC who struck the Conservatives ''14 years of betrayal' ''

Kemi Badenoch tried to put a courageous face as she pressed for an electoral wipe (Picture: Pennsylvania ))

Kemi Badenoch was confronted on live radio by a former conservative voter who struck the “14 years of betrayal” of the conservatives.

The conservative chief rushed to defend her leadership after her party was fiercely attacked at the start of an hour -long phone on LBC radio. She said that she was trying to “rebuild confidence” after the appellant Daniel asked why he should “trust your group again and help you resume power”.

But Daniel, who has now passed to the reform, said that he was not convinced by the defense of Ms. Badenoch, telling him that he had not left the conservative party but that left him. He added: “I was knocking on the doors, asking. I took thousands of hours to help you, and all that I recovered was betrayal. I got an increase in taxes after an increase in tax after an increase in tax. I had one thing after the other, and it is too late.”

The conservative chief faces the loss of hundreds of advisers when voters go to the polls on Thursday (Picture: Pennsylvania ))

Ms. Badenoch insisted that he was not too late but added: “I'm really sorry that you felt like that.” She continued: “I am one of the people who were fighting for things you have asked for … I know that many people are very disillusioned, but these are not only words that will convince people. It must also be actions.”

He was also asked why she will not send Robert Jenrick “outside the packaging to join the reform” after a disclosed recording revealed that he could push to unite his forces with the party of Nigel Farage. Ms. Badenoch defended Mr. Jenrick, who has since publicly excluded a pact with a reform, and said that he said he wanted to unite a “coalition of voters who voted the curator”.

Ms. Badenoch, who participated in the local election campaign today, tried to put a brave face while she was pressing on an electoral wipe in the ballot box.

The conservative chief faces the loss of hundreds of advisers when voters go to the polls Thursday during local elections across the country. Many of the 1,600 seats to be won were disputed for the last time in 2021 when former Boris Johnson benefited from a “vaccine rebound” coded in the polls.

Pressed on the way she felt “nervous” in advance on her first major electoral test, the conservative chief told Good Morning Britain of ITV: “I know it's going to be a challenge.” She added: “We are always following our worst defeat of all time. Last year, we underwent a historical defeat and we must rebuild confidence with the public.”

Ms. Badenoch had a hard time turning the disastrous position of her group in the polls since he won the conservative crown last fall. Recent surveys have shown that conservatives were down by Mr. Farage's right reform in the United Kingdom.

Given the serious record of the Conservatives in office, Ms. Badenoch also insisted for the vote Thursday “is not a referendum on national issues, but local votes”. And she said that her party had to “fight for each vote” and “remind people our file and how well we did at the local level”.

The conservative chief said: “I have traveled throughout the country, and one of the advisers I was with, we were at the door, and he showed a reform leaflet, saying” we are going to stop the boats “. This is not what people vote on Thursday.”

Ms. Badenoch also said that the elections this week did not concern problems such as immigration – but on which was going to repair the roads or recover the garbage cans.

