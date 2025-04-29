



Canadas governing the Liberal Party have won national elections dominated by the President of the United States, Donald, prevails over the trade war and annexation threats.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, a career economist and banker who launched himself as Canada Champion in the face of Trumps threats, led the Liberals to a fourth consecutive term on Monday, an amazing turnaround for a party which, until recently, was on the right track for an overwhelming defeat in the hands of the Conservative Party.

Carney, who had never held his duties before taking the first job in March, threw the result as an opportunity to defend Canada and build strong Canada.

The next few days and months will be difficult and they will require sacrifices, but we will share these sacrifices by supporting our workers and our companies, said Carney in a victory speech in which he called on Canadians to never forget the lessons of American betrayal.

Although the Liberals of Carneys have won the most seats in the House of Commons with 343 members, it is not clear if it will be able to form a majority government or rely on the support of a small part.

The votes being still counted late Monday, the Liberals were on the right track to win at least 165 seats, the conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, on the right track to take at least 147, according to projections of the CBC national diffuser.

The Liberals won a parliamentary majority last time in 2015 and relied on the support of the Party of the New Left Democrat to adopt legislation after having narrowly won the election of 2021 with 160 seats.

The result of the elections marks an amazing turnaround for the center-left party, which has dragged conservatives with more than 20 points in the polls as recently as January.

While Poilievre, 45, hoped to capitalize on the general unpopularity of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that the voters have accused the rise in lifestyles and the record levels of immigration, the Trumps return to the White House caused an increase in patriotic feeling in Canada and galvanized voters around the party in place.

After leading the race for more than two years, the advantage of the Conservatives quickly evaporated when Carney replaced Trudeau as a person responsible for navigating the growing tensions between Ottawa and Washington.

As the ballot came, the Liberals question like clear favorites.

We will always place Canada first, said Hairy in a concession speech to supporters, adding that his party would work with the government on the common objective of defending the interests of Canada and obtaining a new trade agreement that puts these prices behind us while protecting our sovereignty.

During his stay on the campaign campaign, Carney, who formerly led Canada's central banks and the United Kingdom, praised his financial experience and pushed the Trump salvas and threats to transform Canada into a 51st American state.

Our old relationship with the United States is over, unfortunately, said Carney in a last field to voters on Sunday.

And the Directorate of the World Economy Americas is over. And this is a tragedy. It's still at stake. But it's a tragedy. It is also our new reality. We must recognize it.

We will fight, added Carney.

We are going to fight Trumps counter-trifle. In fact, we are already fighting them with our own counter-tariffs which cause maximum damage to the United States with a minimum impact here in Canada.

While Canadians went to the polls on Monday, Trump returned to his discussion that Canada becomes an American state.

Good luck to the big peoples of Canada, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Elect man who has the strength and wisdom to reduce your taxes in two, to increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the world, to make your car, steel, aluminum, wood, energy and all other companies, of quadruple size, with zero prices or taxes, if Canada becomes the 51st darling. State of the United States of America. No more line artificially traced many years ago.

Nearly 29 million Canadians were eligible for voting in the elections, with a record of 7.3 million voters who made ballots before the ballot.

