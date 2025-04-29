The police check the journalist Roy Suryo CS concerning the false diploma of Jokowi





Jakarta (Suara NTB) -Central Jakarta Metro The police examined journalist Roy Suryo and three other people related to the alleged false diploma of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to request a clarification of his report on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. “Still under the clarifications,” said the Wakasatreskrim Central Metro Police Commissioner Jakarta, Karyono in Jakarta on Monday, April 28, 2025. Previously, Roy Suryo, Rismon H Sianipar, Tifauziah Tyassuma and Rizal Fadilah, reported by the president of youth Patriot Nusantara, Andi Kurniawan, to the metro police in the center of Jakarta, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The four reported parties were reported for the alleged crime of public incentive linked to the controversy of the alleged false diploma of the seventh president Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Karyono said that the journalist had visited the Jakarta metro police for more information. Meanwhile, the legal advisor to journalist Rusdiansyah said that he and his client had gone to the central Jakarta metro police to make the investigator's call for his report. According to him, his arrival was that the legal process processed could be faster because after there was information from the journalist, the part reported could immediately be examined. “Our arrival today has fulfilled the summons of Jakarta police investigators for our report yesterday,” he said. Rusdiansyah made sure that there was no direction of anyone linked to his report to the central Jakarta metro police. “Yes, this is often asked, is there a direction? I transmit it purely the obligation of citizens because they see an action or acts suspected of having violated the law,” said Rusdiansyah. He said he had pointed out that Roy Suryo, Rismon H Sianipar, Tifauziah Tyassuma and Rizal Fadilah, to the central jakarta metro police because they would have prompted the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to him, his client who is the president of the youth Patriot Nusantara believes that what is done by the reported party has disrupted public order. Rusdiansyah said the same interest in Jokowi was another matter. But certainly, his client estimated that the four people should be reported to the police. “In principle, Mr. Jokowi, all of us have the same interests, namely the creation of order, ensuring that all citizens are immune to the actions to encourage,” he said. Rusdiansyah added that chaos linked to the accusation of false Jokowi diploma was in fact a general offense without being reported that the state was in fact required to attend, moreover this was reported. Thus, he said, the people who had created anxiety, an agitation which deliberately encourages the disorders created by the citizens must be immediately treated in order to provide legal certainty. “Thus, the skills they have conveyed must be used in the right place. If the expertise is used in the right place, this case must be brought in the field of law,” he said. However, the four reported, said that Rusdiasyahii, rather invited people or encourage others to commit criminal acts that could harm the community. (ant)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://suarantb.com/2025/04/29/polisi-periksa-pelapor-roy-suryo-cs-terkait-ijazah-palsu-jokowi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos