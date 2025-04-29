Can Trump cool the tensions of Turkey-Israel on Syria?

Shortly after Syria experienced its Arab spring uprising in 2011 and turned into a horrible civil war, the country has become a battlefield for Russia, Iran and Hezbollah of Lebanons supporting the old regime on one side, and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey that support rebel groups on the other.

Since the eviction of Bashar al-Assads at the end of last year, the dynamics have moved, transforming Syria into a Turkish-Israeli competition arena. A great source of tension between Turkey and Israel stems from the desire of trainers to see Syria emerging as a strong and unitary state with a government oriented towards Turkey in Damascus while the latter wants Syria to be permanently weak and divided according to ethno-sectary lines.

The prospect of Israeli governments is that turkeys that push weight in post-BAAH Syria constitute a serious threat to the Jewish state. At the beginning of this year, an Israeli government committee which assesses regional security problems implemented a report Warning that new Sunni Sunni Islamist authorities could constitute a serious threat to Israeli security that Syria under Assad. The Committee considered The possibility that the new government of Damascus became an Ankara “proxy”, citing the ambition of the turkeys to restore the Ottoman Empire to its former glory.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Ankara officials used strong language to condemn the attack on Israel, not just in Gaza And Lebanonbut also in Post-Assad Syria.

An intensive procedure Israel started bombard Damasse and other parts of Syria, while illegally being usurping More Syrian land in front of the Golan Heights, the day after the former regimes, collapsed almost five months ago. Then at the end of last month and at the beginning of this month, Israeli military operations struck Syrian bases in which Ankara had indicated interest following many discussions on the turkey which formalizes a military alliance with Post-Baath Syria. In the end, Israel wants to prevent a future in Syria where Ankara acts as a Syrian security guarantor and can effectively dissuade the Israelis from carrying out bombings or attacks on the soil -like Syrian territory, which has taken place since Assads power, and also took place in a significant degree during the last years of the assads. The Israelis have gone to pressure Washington support a Russian military presence in the country to serve as a bulwark against Turkish influence. Israel has seen an opportunity and a power vacuum cleaner in Syria after Assad, launching many air strikes and even trying in the ground. He also tried to aggravate minority groups like the Druze and the Kurds to keep Syria fragmented and weak, explained Dr. Mustafa Caner, assistant professor at the Sakarya University Middle East Institute, in an RS interview. In this context, Israel considers Turkey as a threat, because Turkey has clearly indicated that it will not accept divided and weakened Syria. In this image, Turkey acts as a balancing force against Israel. Although there is a possibility that the tensions between Turkey and Israel take place on Syrian soils extending into a direct confrontation of the State in the State, many experts consider it unlikely. On April 9, Turkish and Israeli officials met Azerbaijan For talks aimed at bringing Turkey and Israel to a common understanding of the Syries safety landscape. Discussions Centered on the establishment of a deconflicted channel to reduce the risks of the two powers entering a direct confrontation on or on Syrian territory. At this point, I absolutely do not expect a conflict [between Turkey and Israel]Dr. Pinar Dost, non -resident stock market of the Atlantic Council and associate researcher at the French Institute for Anatolian Studies, told Rs. During the almost 14-year-old civil war, similar mechanisms were established between many countries that supported opposite groups, such as Turkey-Russia, Turkey-US and Russia-Israel. A similar mechanism is likely to be established between Israel and Turkey. Dr. Karim Emile Bitar, Lecturer in Studies from the Middle East at Sciences Po Paris, shares this assessment that a direct military confrontation will probably do not break. However, he pointed out that the proxy wars in Syria are not yet finished and that the combination of Israeli surpassing and an increasing Turkish appetite increases the risk of increasing fragmentation of an already low Syria because its more powerful neighbors compete for an influence on its soil. “As the old African proverb says, when two elephants are fighting, it is the grass that suffers. Lebanon has always been the grass. Now, Syria becomes grass,” said Bitar.