Politics
Can Trump cool the tensions of Turkey-Israel on Syria?
Shortly after Syria experienced its Arab spring uprising in 2011 and turned into a horrible civil war, the country has become a battlefield for Russia, Iran and Hezbollah of Lebanons supporting the old regime on one side, and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey that support rebel groups on the other.
Since the eviction of Bashar al-Assads at the end of last year, the dynamics have moved, transforming Syria into a Turkish-Israeli competition arena. A great source of tension between Turkey and Israel stems from the desire of trainers to see Syria emerging as a strong and unitary state with a government oriented towards Turkey in Damascus while the latter wants Syria to be permanently weak and divided according to ethno-sectary lines.
The prospect of Israeli governments is that turkeys that push weight in post-BAAH Syria constitute a serious threat to the Jewish state. At the beginning of this year, an Israeli government committee which assesses regional security problems implemented a report Warning that new Sunni Sunni Islamist authorities could constitute a serious threat to Israeli security that Syria under Assad. The Committee considered The possibility that the new government of Damascus became an Ankara “proxy”, citing the ambition of the turkeys to restore the Ottoman Empire to its former glory.
Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Ankara officials used strong language to condemn the attack on Israel, not just in Gaza And Lebanonbut also in Post-Assad Syria.
An intensive procedure
Israel started bombard Damasse and other parts of Syria, while illegally being usurping More Syrian land in front of the Golan Heights, the day after the former regimes, collapsed almost five months ago.
Then at the end of last month and at the beginning of this month, Israeli military operations struck Syrian bases in which Ankara had indicated interest following many discussions on the turkey which formalizes a military alliance with Post-Baath Syria. In the end, Israel wants to prevent a future in Syria where Ankara acts as a Syrian security guarantor and can effectively dissuade the Israelis from carrying out bombings or attacks on the soil -like Syrian territory, which has taken place since Assads power, and also took place in a significant degree during the last years of the assads.
The Israelis have gone to pressure Washington support a Russian military presence in the country to serve as a bulwark against Turkish influence.
Israel has seen an opportunity and a power vacuum cleaner in Syria after Assad, launching many air strikes and even trying in the ground. He also tried to aggravate minority groups like the Druze and the Kurds to keep Syria fragmented and weak, explained Dr. Mustafa Caner, assistant professor at the Sakarya University Middle East Institute, in an RS interview.
In this context, Israel considers Turkey as a threat, because Turkey has clearly indicated that it will not accept divided and weakened Syria. In this image, Turkey acts as a balancing force against Israel. Although there is a possibility that the tensions between Turkey and Israel take place on Syrian soils extending into a direct confrontation of the State in the State, many experts consider it unlikely.
On April 9, Turkish and Israeli officials met Azerbaijan For talks aimed at bringing Turkey and Israel to a common understanding of the Syries safety landscape. Discussions Centered on the establishment of a deconflicted channel to reduce the risks of the two powers entering a direct confrontation on or on Syrian territory.
At this point, I absolutely do not expect a conflict [between Turkey and Israel]Dr. Pinar Dost, non -resident stock market of the Atlantic Council and associate researcher at the French Institute for Anatolian Studies, told Rs.
During the almost 14-year-old civil war, similar mechanisms were established between many countries that supported opposite groups, such as Turkey-Russia, Turkey-US and Russia-Israel. A similar mechanism is likely to be established between Israel and Turkey.
Dr. Karim Emile Bitar, Lecturer in Studies from the Middle East at Sciences Po Paris, shares this assessment that a direct military confrontation will probably do not break. However, he pointed out that the proxy wars in Syria are not yet finished and that the combination of Israeli surpassing and an increasing Turkish appetite increases the risk of increasing fragmentation of an already low Syria because its more powerful neighbors compete for an influence on its soil.
“As the old African proverb says, when two elephants are fighting, it is the grass that suffers. Lebanon has always been the grass. Now, Syria becomes grass,” said Bitar.
The American role
While tensions between these two American allies on the new Syria are hot, Washington is a center of gravity. The Trump administration reported its determination to bring Turkey and Israel to bring their hostilities.
“When we consider that the United States plan to withdraw its troops by the end of the year [and] impose an agreement between the [Syrian Democratic Forces] And Damascus and the efforts of the turkey to form an anti-Isis coalition with Iraq, Syria and Jordan, the photo becomes quite clear, “said Dost.
“While she withdraws from Syria, the American government would like to leave an environment in which its allies can reach an understanding. He will also want to ensure standardization between Israel and Syria before leaving,” she added.
At the meeting of the Oval Oval of Trump-Netanyahu on April 7, Trump praised Turkey for its role in the Assad diets collapses and radius From his very, very good relationship with Erdogan.
“It turns out that I like [Erdogan]And he loves me … and we never had a problem, ” said Trump, who reported to Netanyahu his conviction that Israeli problems with Turkey will remain under control and even offered To mediate between the two. Asset said The Israeli Prime Minister that he must be reasonable in Syria with regard to problems with Ankara.
In my opinion, when Trump spoke positively turns in Syria and said reasonable Netanyahu, it was a warning to Israel that he had gone too far in his actions there. This was equivalent to a recognition of Turkey as a balancing power. Netanyahu was not satisfied but had no choice but to accept it, said Caner.
Trump essentially said Netanyahu to respect the priorities and positions of turkeys. It is hardly necessary to say how much Israel is based on the support of us, so Trumps Warning was intended to put the brakes on Israel activities in Syria and I think that will be the case, he added.
Recognizing Trump as a leader who talks about the language of power, Dost has noted his respect for the success of Erdogans in the change of change in Syria, but she does not believe that the questions concerning the role of Ankaras in Post-Assade will feed a lot of tension between the White House and the Government of Netanyahus. In the opinion of the DOST, the real problem is Washingtons' diplomatic commitment with Iran in the nuclear file with current talks to continue in May.
During his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump actually scored two goals against him: first, announcing plans to negotiate with Iran, and secondly, by renting Turkey and President Erdogan for more than two minutes. These are major blows, and Netanyahu will find it difficult to overcome them. Consequently, I do not think that Israel can act as recklessly as before, and he certainly cannot afford a direct confrontation with Turkey, said Caner.
