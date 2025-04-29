Europe fears that Trump is preparing to move away from Ukrainian talks





European and Ukrainian officials fear that Donald Trump will be about to move away from peace negotiations with kyiv and Moscow, potentially using minor progress in talks as an excuse to say that his work is done, according to people informed of the discussions.

The American president was elected to the promise of ending the war in 24 hours, but his openings with Russia Vladimir Putin and try to tighten up hard, the Ukrainian management has failed to win his initial proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, not to mention a lasting truce.

After the interviews with the American team in recent days, European and Ukrainian officials are convinced that Trump is ready to grasp all kinds of breakthrough this week, which marks his first 100 days in power even if she is below a long -term solution, four officials at the Financial Times told.

A European official said Trump set up a situation in which he gives himself apologies to move away and leave to Ukraine and the United States [Europe] To repair.

Poutines have reluctant to accept the American and Ukrainian requirements such as the maintenance of a post-war Ukrainian military force, and the complexity of the conflict made Trump re-assess his commitment to a peace agreement, they added.

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, described the critical week on Sunday for talks and reported that Washington did not want to be trained in prolonged negotiation.

The Russian President offered a three-day ceasefire on Monday during the holidays from May 8 to 10, when Russia celebrates Soviet victory during the Second World War, but he failed to keep his previous promises to suspend hostilities at Easter and on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The consequences of a Russian air raid in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine Monday Ukrainian / AP emergency service

US officials are concerned with really coming back with anything in the talks with Russia and started floating ideas for an agreement that could be integrated into Trumps Timeline, a person informed of the discussions said.

But Trumps pushed towards a rapid end to war took place against the intransigence of Poutines to accept terms which are not below its maximalist requests, like Denazififier Ukraine.

There are people who think that the Russians could accompany Trump's proposal, said the person, adding that the problem was that there was nothing in place to make it work. Some elements are actually good, but it is the impatience to do it now is the problem.

Trump during the weekend, congratulated his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he met at the Vatican on Saturday where they attended the funeral of Pope Francis. He also criticized Putin, saying that he was surprised and disappointed with the Russian missile attacks against Ukrainian cities.

But some Ukrainian officials have told the FT that they were afraid that the American president will move away, with a senior official saying that he considered this as a serious possibility.

However, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Heorhii Tykhyi said that the meeting between the presidents was constructive and good.

Following a public spit between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office in February, Ukrainian officials said they had a cervical boost after positive meetings, to have this annihilated feeling when their American counterparts returned to Washington.

Kyiv was initially encouraged by a Trump position on his social platform of truth shortly after the Vatican meeting during which he threatened Russia with new sanctions to reach it at the negotiation table.

But a day later, Secretary of State Rubio poured cold water on the idea of ​​more commercial restrictions, which, according to him, would prolong the war.

This week will be a really important week in which we have to determine if it is a company in which we want to continue to participate, Rubio told NBC.

Tykhyi rejected these comments, saying that Kyiv considers them as part of the communication strategy. Obviously, the United States at this stage, as a mediator, try to push the sides [of Ukraine and Russia] Advance to achieve peace and this is how we read these statements, he said.

On Monday, Russia also hardened its conditions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, saying that Moscow considered international recognition of its annexation of five Ukrainian regions as being imperative for any agreement.

All these developments have led some European capitals to rethink their efforts to keep [Trump] Engaged, the first official said, and instead of doing the right thing and rather what Trump wants.

Kyiv quietly began to prepare to go to a rider alone in anticipation of an American withdrawal, by increasing the production of interior weapons and intensifying the talks with European allies on future assistance.

It was not clear if the United States would cease information and military support to Ukraine as Trump did temporarily in March in the event of the White House that fell to diplomatic efforts, officials said.

There are serious apprehensions in Ukraine that Trump could move away from the cease-fire negotiations, Oleksandr Merezhko, deputy for the power party of Zelenskyys and head of the parliament's foreign affairs committee, told FT.

The worst thing that can happen in American-Ukrainian relations is when Trump loses any interest in Ukraine, he said, that he added could be perceived by Putin as a tacit authorization from the United States to degenerate the war.

Additional Andy Bounds report in Brussels and Guy Chazan in New York

