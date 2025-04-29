Beijing, April 29, when the leaders of some of the world's largest companies flocked to Beijing for a sales forum last month, their main objective was a coveted meeting with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

But many were impressed by the Deputy Prime Minister, he Lifeng, according to an American businessman informed of the meetings.

Long -standing confidant of the Chinese chief, he is the lieutenant in chief of the XIS supervising the second economy of the world,

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged Xi to call him for discussions on a potential trade agreement after slapping 145% prices on most Chinese goods as part of his liberation day Salvo on April 2.

But any ramp deposited in economic tensions will probably cross, which is the Sino-American commercial tsar.

Reuters interviewed 13 foreign investors and diplomats who met in the past year. They described the evolution of the 70th anniversary of a apparatchik of the steep communist party with an nonexistent Englishman and a reluctance to move away from the prepared remarks in a more confident figure which impressed them by his ability to get things done.

Most people have spoken on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential interactions with him, who also exercises vast regulatory surveillance in the sprawling financial sector.

The Deputy Prime Minister held at least 60 meetings with foreigners in the past year, according to Reuters Review of his public commitments. This marks a constant increase of 45 between March 2023, when he took office as Deputy Prime Minister and March 2024.

The Council of State of Chinas did not respond to a request for faxed comments. The White House, which has since reported a desire to defuse, refused to answer questions about its desire to engage with it.

Trump repeatedly said that Beijing and Washington were already in commercial negotiations and he told Time magazine in an interview published on Friday that Xi called him, without specifying when. The two leaders spoke before Trump took office in January.

China has repeatedly denied negotiations related to prices were underway, although it exempted certain American products from its reprisal prices on Friday. Beijing also demanded that Washington stop threatening and using extreme pressure if it wants to conclude an agreement, as well as asking America a counterpart for potential discussions.

Defender of the status quo?

If detailed discussions begin, Li Chenggang, Beijings newly appointed commercial negotiator, will participate at the daily level. But he will have a key role supervising these talks, in which Washington will try to reduce his trade deficit by almost $ 300 billion with Beijing.

Despite his growing comfort by committing to Western leaders, many businessmen interviewed by Reuters said he was not a political innovator.

Vice-prime ministers have a new reputation with American leaders have probably been improved because Chinese leaders seemed particularly predictable and confident in the wake of chaos in the United States, said the business person had been informed of meetings in recent months.

He was responsible for the key macroeconomic planning agency for the last time, where he was responsible for the formulation of industrial policy, and repeatedly defended the growth strategy led by Beijing exports during meetings with foreigners.

An American businessman told Reuters that he, who had supported the stimulation of manufacturing on domestic consumption, is the Lieutenant -in -Xis to build a surplus of billions of dollars.

In other meanings, he had also repeatedly rejected complaints concerning Chinese overcapacity, which are shared by many countries that Beijing is now courting because he is looking for export pressure valves and new cooperation avenues, three people told Reuters.

At the daily level, he will defend the surplus of the Chinas trade, said Wen Sung, a principal researcher to the Global China Hub of the Atlantic. It is difficult to see that it is softening on the trade surplus, a problem of creating pivotal jobs at Chinal.

The Deputy Prime Minister was on the front line of recent awareness of Chinas to develop markets such as Japan and the European Union. He will also go to Paris next month for an economic dialogue in which French officials hope to discuss China to potentially raise prices on cognac imports, according to a diplomatic source.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Frances Economy did not immediately return a request for comments.

Disappointing start

Before playing its current role, the economic portfolio was led by Liu He, an economist educated at Harvard with a fluid Englishman who negotiated a trade agreement with the United States during the first Trump administration.

While the Deputy Prime Minister has a doctorate in economics from Xiamen University, his part focused on the servant meant that he had a learning curve as an economic leader in Chinas in the world.

Some American leaders were disappointed by him after the official informed them last July about the outcome of a key economic policy meeting, according to a present person.

The person said that the Deputy Prime Minister, who under the party's conventions should retire in 2027, did not seem particularly vigorous in the briefing, where he was flanked by dozens of aids.

The predecessors of him like Liu and Wang Qishan, on the other hand, were known among the foreign interlocutors for their eloquence and their relatively informal behavior.

The Deputy Prime Minister also minimized the concerns about export controls of the rare earth from Beijing and the security of Japanese nationals in China after events of major stabs after being raised by a Japanese sales delegation in February.

The business person informed HES March meetings described previous discussions with the Deputy Prime Professor as a Chatgpt conversation. But he said that the Chinese official had more recently started to communicate in a way that made Western leaders more.

The person, who has met her several times, was also impressed by the ability of ministers to explain the Beijing position on economic policy and to keep promises to obtain help in a way that civil servants who are not close to XI have not been able. The source has not provided details.

Another foreign official who met this year also said that the Deputy Prime Minister was very aware of the Chinese economic problems which included deflationary pressures and an aging population, in addition to the prices and the real estate crisis and provided a sophisticated analysis of the problems.

He also seemed very confident about the prospects of the startup of the local AI Deepseek, said the manager.

Typical bureaucrat and demolish

He crossed the local bureaucracy in his native province of Fujian, where Xi built his power base as a local manager in the 1990s and early 2000s. He became a confidence of XI at that time and attended the future marriage of leaders, previously reported Reuters.

The manager was transferred to the industrial port city of Tianjin in 2009, where he was nicknamed the demolition by the inhabitants for having launched a massive urban renovation campaign and expensive infrastructure projects which gave the city a brilliant facade, but also led more deeply.

Alfred Wu, an expert in China at the National University of Singapore, said that he concentrated massively on the increase in economic growth and that he was particularly important on real estate and urban redevelopment, as many local officials at the time.

Wu, who met him while working as a journalist in the Fujian, described the official as a typical local bureaucrat and a very typical Protg of Xi Jinping.

His number one priority is to implement XIS directives, which places him in a more subordinate position, he added. Reuters