The appearance of Pope Francis's grave in Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Pope Francis was buried in the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore according to his request before his death on April 26, 2025. During the management of Pope Francis, this basilica also became the church most frequently visited by Pope Francis before leaving or after his return from the place where he was going to visit.

This basilica is a favorite place for Pope Francis. Before his death, the whale whose real name was Jorge Mario Bergoglio refused to be buried in the Basilica of Saint-Pierre in the city of the Vatican such as the tradition of the funeral of the previous Pope.

Ignasius Jonan, the messenger of President Prabowo Suubianto, to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, briefly visited the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on April 28, 2025. The president of the Pope's host committee at Indonesia on September 3-6, 2024 had the opportunity to see the rest of Sri Pope.

The Santa Maria Maggiore basilica is located in Rome, Italy, or outside the walls of the Vatican city. Jonan said he had taken a little photo. But not much recording of the Pope's serious video because of a tight guard.

Jonan is one of the four Prabowo presidential delegates who were sent to the Pope's funeral. Besides Jonan, participated in the former president, Joko Widodo; The Minister of Human Rights, Natalius Pigai; and the vice minister of finance Thomas Djiwandono.

“I had the opportunity to visit the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica, a place where Pope Francis was buried and buried permanently here according to his wishes when he was still alive. I had the opportunity TempoMonday April 28, 2025.

The tomb of Pope Francis is kept by officers and limited by the partition fabric to give a short distance from visitors. A police officer was guarding behind the score. The grave of the whale is covered with white marble surrounded by white and yellow roses.

In the photo taken by Jonan, there is a white rose on the marble cover. The cross icon in silver color is mounted on the grave wall. Then there is the writing of the Latin “fransiscus” on the tombstone.

The Santa Maria Maggiore basilica was founded in 432 AD. Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore is one of the seven hills where Rome was built, namely Bukit Esquiline. Historically, on August 5, 358, Pope Liberus (reigned 352-366) to obtain the sight of Mary and asked to be built a church in snow where summer took place.

City of the Basilicasantamariamaggiore.va basilicasantamaria page, this basilica has become a storage place for several sacred and important icons in the heritage of Christianity. One of them is the Maria icon, Salus Populi Romani who linked Saint Luke the evangelist as a protector of painters. In fact, during the management of Pope Francis, he also made his apostolic career to protect the Holus of Populi Romani.

This basilica has experienced a change of name several times. Previously named Basilika Santa Maria Snow which followed the shape of the building similar to snow. Then changed his name to Santa Maria Liberana to become Santa Maria Nativiti who described holiness at Christmas. This basilica is also included in the 26 largest churches in Rome.

Until now, there have been 7 whales that have been buried in the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, notably Pope Klemensia VIII, Pope Klemensia VIII, Honoriaus Pope III, Pope Nicholas IV, Pope Paul V, Pope St. then V and Pope Sictus V. The funerary of French Pope.

