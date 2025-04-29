Putin declares the ceasefire in Ukraine while Trump suggests that Zelenskyy can give in Crimea





Russian chief Vladimir Putin announced a temporary ceasefire on Monday a few hours after President Donald Trump said he thought that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was ready to abandon his claim to the Crimean Peninsula as part of a longer-term break agreement.

The Kremlin declared in a note to the media that the ceasefire would start at midnight on May 8 and would end at midnight on May 11, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day, when Russia celebrates its victory over the Nazis.

The note added that any military action would be suspended during this period, adding that “the Ukrainian part should follow this example”. He indicated that all the actions in defiance of a cease-fire would be welcomed by an answer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with French President Emmanuel Macron, on the left, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Donald Trump at the Pope's funeral.

The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, responded to the announcement by calling on Russia to stop immediately if she really wants peace.

Why wait until May 8? Sybiha asked in a post on X on Monday.

This comes after Trump suggested that Zelenskyy was ready to abandon Crimea, that Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

When asked if he thought Zelenskyy was ready to give in the peninsula, Trump replied, I think yes. If the leader of Ukraine had to accept such a measure, this would mark a major change in the position of the Ukraines on the abandonment of land for peace.

In what seems to be a potentially crucial week for efforts to bring at least one break in fighting in Ukraine, optimistic comments from the Trump administration and Zelenskyy during the weekend were followed by Putin spokesperson on Monday, who said the Kremlin was ready to start peace negotiations with Washington and kyiv.

Presenting the conditions of Russia for peace separately, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, said on Monday that the international recognition of the Russian affiliation of Crimea, and the other four Ukrainian regions in which Russia annexed the territory was imperative for any agreement.

This recognition must be legally codified and indefinite Lavrov, said that the demilitarization of Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against Russia and the return of Russian assets fixed by the West would also be essential.

Trump met Zelenskyy in the Vatican city on the sidelines of Pope Francis Funeral on Saturday. Addressing journalists on Sunday as he on board Increwe Jersey, the president said that he thought that a cease-fire agreement could be on the horizon when he urged Putin to stop shooting, sit down and sign an agreement.

We have the limits of an agreement, I believe, and I want him to sign it and have finished with and go back to life, added Trump.

Questioned separately by a journalist how the meeting took place, Zelenskyy described him as really productive, but refused to develop. Note that he also met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy added that he wanted to pursue such meetings to bring peace to Ukraine.

Trump said his Ukrainian counterpart was seemed calmer during the meeting in what was probably a reference to the public confrontation between them during the White House of the Ukrainian Presidents in February.

Zelenskyy has long argued that Ukraine cannot give up his pretension to Crimea. He did not immediately seem to respond to Trumps remarks, but any acquiescence would mark a significant change in his position.

He suffered increasing pressure to do so. One of the most eminent politicians, the mayor of kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said on Friday, conceded that his country could have to abandon the territory to Russia if he wanted to conclude a peace agreement.

Although the Trump administration was accused of being more indulgent towards the Kremlin during the cease-fire discussions, the tone of the presidents after the Saturday meeting added to the comments that it made last week that it was very disappointed that the missiles fly, by Russia, and suggest a change in its vision of war.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recognized Trumps' comments in a briefing on Monday, but said Russia's special operation was continuing that he argued that Moscow was ready to start the negotiation process with Ukraine and Washington.

Despite this, Ukrainian officials said they had continued to bomb the night, especially in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions, as well as in the city of Kherson.

North Korea confirmed for the first time on Monday that its troops were fighting alongside the Russian forces in Ukraine.

Peskov also said on Monday that Russia had resumed Kursk with the help of these soldiers from Pyongyang and, in doing so, also marked the first Russian recognition of their involvement in the war. Ukraine has denied that Kursk has been resumed.

If Kursk is confirmed to have changed hands, Ukrainian will have lost a negotiation program in cease-fire talks.

Sunday on NBC News, on NBC News, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were reasons to be optimistic about an agreement, but warned: were close, but were not close enough.

