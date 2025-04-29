PTI senators are looking for APC on India water terrorism





Islamabad-In the midst of the remarks of senators aimed at India on water terrorism following the attack on Pahalgame, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) called on Monday at the immediate conference of a conference on all parties (APC) and to guarantee the presence of its founding president Imran Khan.

Speaking in the Senate on the unilateral suspension of the Industry Water Treaty by India, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, the PTI parliamentary chief in the Senate, asked the opposition to put aside all political differences for a question of national importance.

He noted that an APC with the former first Imran Khan present would be the only answer and correct things to do in current circumstances.

“If Khan's voice is heard by the people of these forums, it will resonate around the world and make the cause of Pakistan stronger and the drawings of India will fall to the ground,” he added. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his extremist government of Nazi mentality have made a false allegation against Pakistan, which was holding the country which itself was the victim of terrorism responsible for the attack by Pahalgam. “I mean to the world that it is a blatant and baseless lie that is motivated by wickedness,” he said. He stressed that India had made such allegations in 2000 when US President Clinton visited India.

When the investigation was carried out, the own officer of India admitted that the allegation against Pakistan was wrong and that the Indian government itself was involved, he added.

Senator Zafar said that India was not allowed to suspend, modify or cancel the treaty unilaterally and that any action by the Modi government was illegal and against the principles of international law.

He noted that any attack on the treaty was an act of war against Pakistan. Affirming that the whole nation was united, he said, “We will fight for each drop of water to the last drop of our blood”.

The head of the opposition in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz in his remarks said that Imran Khan should be allowed to appear on the television screen to call the people to converge in Minar-E-Pakistan for a walk to the Wagah border.

He expressed confidence that more than ten million people will meet on his call. He noted that only a real representative of the people can give a strong message to India.

He praised the CCI meeting of the CCI meeting, but noted that the selective implementation of the Constitution has created problems.

